



Not long ago, the European Union appeared aligned with American President Donald Trump's calls for sanctions against India over its purchases of discounted Russian oil.





Leaked reports from mid-2025 revealed Trump pressuring European nations to impose U.S.-style tariffs and halt oil trade with New Delhi, accusing it of funding Russia's war machine in Ukraine.





Washington had already slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, framing India's oil imports—spurred by Europe's own redirection of Russian supplies post-2022—as economic betrayal.





India countered sharply, highlighting Western double standards, as the EU and U.S. had previously tacitly encouraged those very purchases when redirecting their own energy needs.





This friction peaked around August to September 2025, with Trump demanding Europe join in secondary sanctions and even broader tariffs on major Russian oil buyers like India and China. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced internal debates, as the EU grappled with its G7 sanctions coordination fraying under Trump's aggressive stance.





New Delhi's foreign ministry decried being "targeted," noting that traditional suppliers had pivoted to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis, leaving India to fill the gap pragmatically. Analysts observed a clear U.S.-EU policy divide, with Brussels wary of fully alienating a rising economic power like India.





Yet, by late 2025, the EU unveiled a starkly contrasting vision: a comprehensive Strategic Roadmap with India, unveiled by von der Leyen herself. Anchored in shared values, this agenda positioned Europe as India's "all-weather" partner, counterbalancing U.S. policy uncertainties under Trump.





It outlined five pillars—trade, technology, defence, connectivity, and people-to-people ties—aiming to deepen mutual benefits, with the EU already India's largest trading partner. Negotiations accelerated for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), promising tariff reductions to boost India's textiles, pharmaceuticals, and labour-intensive exports alongside EU machinery and autos.





Defence emerged as a cornerstone of this thaw. The EU proposed an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, encompassing maritime security, cyber defence, counterterrorism, and crisis management. Talks launched for a Security of Information Agreement to enable classified intelligence sharing, while coordination grew between the EU Naval Force and Indian Navy in the western Indian Ocean.





Plans included an industry-led Defence Industry Forum to fortify supply chains, spur innovation, and expand production, aligning with India's "Make in India" push. Joint efforts targeted terrorism financing, online propaganda, drug trafficking, and emerging tech risks.





The momentum carried into 2026, with the India-EU Summit billed as a "turning point in global partnership." Held amid Republic Day invitations—a diplomatic signal of India's priorities—it eyed a defence framework pact for enhanced maritime security and counterterrorism.





Expectations swirled around a new comprehensive strategic agenda on security, sustainability, and connectivity, including the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). Horizon Europe integration promised research collaboration in green tech, while FDI flows aimed to diversify EU supply chains via Indian hubs.





Trade dynamics underscored the shift. Beyond the FTA, the roadmap stressed investment-friendly policies, business facilitation, and supply chain resilience amid global volatility. India's role as a counterweight to China appealed to Europe, fostering opportunities in education, skills, and technology transfers.





This pivot reflected pragmatic geopolitics: with Trump isolating U.S. policy, the EU sought India's vast market and strategic Indo-Pacific footprint.





Connectivity initiatives gained traction, linking IMEC with broader infrastructure goals to enhance trade efficiency. Climate action wove through the agenda, aligning EU green ambitions with India's renewable push, while people-to-people ties eyed mobility and cultural exchanges. Critics noted the EU's haste might overlook human rights divergences, but economic imperatives dominated.





By January 2026, this evolution from sanctions rhetoric to fervent deal-making highlighted multipolar realignments. India's deft diplomacy—resisting U.S. pressure while amplifying EU overtures—paid dividends. Europe, facing energy woes and U.S. unpredictability, now clamours for defence co-production, trade pacts, and tech alliances with New Delhi.





The partnership promises resilience against hybrid threats, from cyber risks to terrorism, cementing India as Europe's key Asian anchor.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







