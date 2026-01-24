



Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, addressed an election rally in Rangpur city on Friday night, vowing that his party would preserve Bangladesh's distinct identity if it assumes power.





Speaking as the chief guest at the Public Library Ground, Rahman firmly asserted that Bangladesh would not transform into Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Iran under Jamaat-e-Islami's governance.





He emphasised the party's vision to rebuild the nation as a prosperous and humane state, drawing inspiration from the Charter of Madinah as a model for administration. Under this framework, Rahman promised justice, the rule of law, and equal rights for people of all religions and backgrounds.





The Jamaat leader distanced his party from populist tactics, stating it would not seek votes through false promises but committed to eradicating unemployment entirely. He declared that no family would endure the hardship of joblessness, positioning this as a core pledge.





Rahman criticised politics marred by corruption, where party activists enable leaders to become fascists, and affirmed that Jamaat-e-Islami would practise politics rooted in justice. He stressed equality before the law for activists and leaders alike, ensuring uniform application of justice.





In a sharp attack on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rahman branded her not as the 'mother of humanity' but as the 'mother of cruelty'. He warned against the emergence of new fascists, pledging transparent politics under Jamaat-e-Islami.





Rahman expressed dismay over the post-August 5, 2024, situation, where expectations of peace had been dashed by ongoing anarchy, false cases, and extortion of innocents. He highlighted the lack of regional development in Rangpur after 54 years of independence, noting the northern region's role as the country's granary.





Despite this, farmers who produce the crops have seen no meaningful improvement in their lives, he observed. Rahman promised effective measures to guarantee fair prices for farmers' produce if Jamaat-e-Islami gains power.





He underscored the urgency of water projects, declaring the Teesta project as the top priority. Saving the Teesta, he argued, would ensure the survival of the northern region. These remarks, reported by the Daily Star, come amid Bangladesh's evolving political landscape ahead of elections.





Based On ANI Report







