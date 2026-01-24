A devastating suicide attack struck the residence of a peace committee leader in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on Friday night. The blast near Qureshi Mor claimed at least five lives and injured 10 others, according to officials cited by Dawn News.





The explosion occurred during a wedding ceremony at the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a prominent peace committee member. District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada confirmed it was a suicide bombing, though he cautioned against speculating on the full casualty toll at this early stage.





Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi reported that five bodies and 10 injured individuals had been rushed to hospital. Emergency teams dispatched seven ambulances, a fire vehicle, and a disaster response unit to the scene, where operations continued into the early hours of Saturday.





An emergency was declared at the District Headquarter Hospital to manage the influx of casualties. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanded a detailed report on the incident and instructed authorities to provide all possible medical aid to the wounded.





Kundi expressed profound grief over the attack, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region. "All possible medical assistance should be provided to the injured in the Dera blast," he stated, as quoted by Dawn News.





This incident forms part of a troubling pattern of violence against peace committees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier this month, armed assailants gunned down four peace committee members in neighbouring Bannu district.





In November 2025, militants attacked a peace committee office in Bannu, killing seven people, including a former militant known as a "good Talib" who had surrendered to authorities, along with his relatives.





Peace committees in Pakistan's former tribal areas serve as local militias aiding security forces against insurgents, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Such groups have faced relentless targeting as TTP violence surges following the Afghan Taliban's 2021 return to power.





Dera Ismail Khan remains a hotspot for militancy, straddling tribal and settled districts with porous borders to South Waziristan. The area has witnessed frequent bombings, ambushes, and assaults on security personnel and civilian targets.





Recent months have seen intensified TTP activity, with the group claiming responsibility for numerous attacks. Analysts link this resurgence to safe havens across the Afghan border and perceived weaknesses in Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy.





The wedding attack highlights rebels' tactic of striking soft targets during social gatherings to maximise casualties and sow fear. It echoes previous assaults on community events, which aim to undermine local support for state-backed peace initiatives.





Authorities have yet to officially attribute Friday's blast to any group, but the suicide bombing method bears TTP hallmarks. Investigations are underway, with police securing the site and gathering forensic evidence.





This tragedy compounds insecurity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 2025 recorded hundreds of terror incidents. Civilian and security casualties have mounted, prompting calls for bolstered intelligence and military operations.





As rescue efforts conclude and the injured fight for survival, the attack serves as a grim reminder of Pakistan's enduring battle against militancy. Enhanced security measures and community resilience will prove crucial in countering such threats.





