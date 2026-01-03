



The Central Government has formally notified the acquisition of 382.82 acres of private land in Bokajan village, Sonitpur district, Assam, to facilitate the upgrade of Tezpur Air Force Station.





This development empowers the Ministry of Defence to exercise powers under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, subject to presidential oversight.





The land will support infrastructure enhancements, deployment of advanced weapon systems, and strategic assets specifically for the Indian Air Force's 11 Wing stationed there.

Tezpur Air Force Station holds profound strategic value in India's eastern defences, positioned approximately 150 to 200 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control with China. Established during World War II in 1942 by the Royal Indian Air Force and later converted into a full base in 1959, it has hosted aircraft such as de Havilland Vampires, Dassault Ouragans, MiG-21s, and presently Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters.





As a pivotal hub within the Eastern Air Command, the base anchors a chain of airfields designed to counter potential intrusions, enabling rapid response operations and all-weather airpower projection.





The 11 Wing at Tezpur operates Su-30MKI squadrons, including No. 106 Squadron, underscoring its role in air defence, offensive counter-air missions, and ground support.





This upgrade aligns with ongoing modernisation efforts amid heightened tensions along the northern borders, where the base's location enhances deterrence against adversarial movements. Historical precedents, including its contributions to the 1971 war as a major servicing centre for detachments, highlight its enduring operational significance.





The notification invokes sub-clause (v) of clause (e) of section 3 of the 2013 Act, designating the Ministry of Defence as the 'appropriate Government' for this purpose until further orders. Such acquisitions ensure seamless integration of cutting-edge systems, bolstering the Indian Air Force's capabilities in the Northeast theatre.





While specifics on the advanced weapon systems remain undisclosed, the move signals India's commitment to fortifying aerial superiority in strategically vulnerable regions.





Assam's Sonitpur district, home to Bokajan village, has witnessed prior defence-related land expansions, reflecting the region's growing military footprint. The Tezpur base's evolution from a WWII runway—once utilised by US B-24 Liberators—to a modern fighter outpost exemplifies adaptive infrastructure growth. This latest acquisition promises to extend runways, construct hangars, and accommodate next-generation assets, thereby amplifying operational readiness.





In the broader geopolitical context, upgrades at Tezpur reinforce India's layered air defence architecture east of the 'chicken's neck', mitigating risks from trans-border threats. The station's all-weather operations, supported by air-to-air refuelling and advanced sensors, extend its reach deep into contested areas. By securing this land promptly, the government prioritises self-reliance in defence, echoing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives amid evolving regional dynamics.





Local and national media, including reports from Bikash Singh of The Economic Times, have spotlighted the announcement, emphasising its implications for national security. Social media updates from defence observers further amplify the development's visibility. As infrastructure work progresses, Tezpur Air Force Station stands poised to remain a cornerstone of India's eastern aerial bulwark.





