



India's Defence Review for 2025 prominently features Operation Sindoor as a testament to the nation's unyielding military resolve, operational precision, and strides towards self-reliance.





Launched in the early hours of 7 May 2025, this landmark operation responded decisively to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali national.





The strikes targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists, trainers, handlers, and associates. Primarily affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, these elements suffered severe setbacks to their infrastructure.





The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the operation maximised damage to terrorist networks while minimising civilian casualties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Parliament on 28 and 29 July 2025, affirming the action as purely defensive, neither provocative nor expansionist.





Pakistan retaliated on 10 May 2025 at approximately 1:30 am, unleashing a barrage of missiles, drones, rockets, and long-range weapons alongside electronic warfare tactics against Indian Air Force bases, ammunition depots, airports, and cantonments.





India's layered air defence systems, counter-drone technologies, and electronic countermeasures proved impenetrable. No targets were struck, and vital assets remained unscathed, showcasing the robustness of indigenous and integrated defence capabilities.





In a bold counteroffensive, the Indian Air Force precision-targeted Pakistani airbases such as Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahimyar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Bholari, along with command centres, military infrastructure, and air defence installations on the western front.





The operation concluded swiftly when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart on 10 May, requesting a cessation of hostilities. Formal DGMO-level talks on 12 May led to a mutual agreement to halt military actions.





Operation Sindoor stands as a pinnacle of tri-service synergy. The Indian Air Force executed aerial precision strikes, while the Army maintained vigilant deployments along the Line of Control, effectively countering Pakistani incursions.





The Indian Navy, meanwhile, projected power in the North Arabian Sea, poised to engage high-value targets from maritime vectors. This seamless integration underscored India's evolving joint warfighting doctrine.





Technologically, the operation accelerated India's self-reliance agenda, particularly in drone warfare, multi-layered air defences, and electronic warfare domains. Indigenous systems played pivotal roles, reducing dependency on foreign platforms.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated in Parliament that Operation Sindoor remains paused, not concluded. He warned that any further Pakistani adventurism would provoke a more vehement Indian response, signalling sustained vigilance.





The Pahalgam outrage, which triggered these events, exposed persistent cross-border terrorism. Security forces swiftly attributed it to the same outfits targeted in Sindoor, reinforcing the operation's strategic necessity.





Post-operation assessments revealed dismantled terror launchpads, disrupting infiltration routes into Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence inputs had been meticulously gathered, ensuring strikes hit high-value objectives with minimal collateral.





India's air defence architecture, bolstered by systems like Akash, S-400, and indigenous counter-drone grids, neutralised Pakistan's saturation assault. This layered shield validated years of investment in homegrown radar and missile technologies.





The IAF's retaliatory sorties employed advanced stand-off munitions and electronic jamming, neutralising Pakistani radars and runways. Stealthy ingress and egress minimised exposure, highlighting pilot training and platform versatility.





Naval positioning deterred escalation, with assets like P-8I aircraft and submarines monitoring Pakistani maritime movements. This forward posture amplified deterrence across domains.





Operation Sindoor's success has ripple effects on India's defence procurement. It accelerates indigenisation under Atmanirbhar Bharat, prioritising UAV swarms, hypersonic interceptors, and AI-driven battle management.





Geopolitically, the operation reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, earning international acclaim while isolating Pakistan diplomatically. Allies noted the restraint amid provocation.





Domestically, it boosted morale, with events like skydiver Anamika Sharma's 1,300-foot jump in Bangkok on 1 January 2026, unfurling an 'Operation Sindoor' flag to commemorate the triumph.





Looking ahead, the Ministry's 2025 review positions Sindoor as a blueprint for future contingencies, emphasising agility, technology, and unity. India's armed forces stand primed for any threat.



