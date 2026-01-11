



China, Russia, and Iran have commenced a week-long joint naval exercise in South Africa's waters, branded as a BRICS Plus operation aimed at bolstering maritime security and economic activities at sea. The drills, named Exercise WILL FOR PEACE 2026, kicked off on Saturday in Simon's Town Harbour near Cape Town, drawing immediate protests from locals opposed to the Russian naval presence.





South Africa, as the host nation, framed the event as a collaborative effort among BRICS Plus members to enhance interoperability and safeguard shipping lanes. This expanded grouping builds on the original BRICS alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, now incorporating Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.





While India did not dispatch naval assets, Chinese officials noted that Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia attended as observers. Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Mathebula, acting spokesperson for South Africa's joint operations, emphasised that invitations extended to all BRICS Plus members, underscoring the inclusive nature of the manoeuvre.





The exercises come amid escalating geopolitical frictions, particularly between the United States under President Donald Trump and several BRICS Plus states. Trump has lambasted the bloc for anti-American policies, threatening a universal 10% tariff atop existing duties—a move that could ripple through global trade dynamics.





South Africa's participation aligns with its history of naval engagements with China and Russia, yet it unfolds against a backdrop of domestic political discord. The pro-Western Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in President Cyril Ramaphosa's coalition government, condemned the drills as undermining South Africa's neutrality and positioning it as a tool in the strategies of "rogue states."





Mathebula dismissed such critiques, insisting the exercise carries no political undertones or hostility towards the US. He highlighted South Africa's routine joint drills with the US Navy, positioning the nation as a balanced player in multinational maritime cooperation.





This development echoes broader tensions in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, where China has ramped up assertive naval patrols in the South China Sea. Recent Chinese bomber formations over disputed waters served as countermeasures to Philippines-US-Japan exercises, signalling Beijing's resolve to defend its expansive claims.





Iran's involvement adds another layer, given its own naval posturing in the Middle East and alliances with Russia amid sanctions. Russia's presence, meanwhile, reflects its pivot towards non-Western partnerships following the Ukraine conflict, with joint drills reinforcing anti-Western narratives.





Economically, BRICS Plus nations represent a counterweight to Western-led institutions, with China leading massive lending shifts towards advanced economies and critical infrastructure. Yet, China's domestic slowdown—marked by weak factory output, retail sales, and credit growth—could influence the bloc's cohesion.





South Africa's hosting role underscores its strategic maritime position, vital for global shipping routes around the Cape of Good Hope. Protests in Cape Town highlight public unease, particularly over Russian vessels, amid global scrutiny of Moscow's actions.





From an Indian perspective, the drills warrant close observation. While India remains a BRICS founder, its deepening defence ties with the US—via Quad partnerships and procurement deals—contrast with China's aggressive regional moves, including visa denials to Indian athletes and stalled border dialogues.





Air India's planned resumption of Delhi-Shanghai flights from February 2026 signals thawing bilateral air links, yet naval alignments like these could complicate India's multi-alignment strategy. Indigenous projects such as TEJAS and AMCA gain urgency as China bolsters its carrier fleet and hypersonic capabilities.





The exercises also spotlight Taiwan's preparations, with island-wide civil defence handbooks distributed amid Beijing's threats. Similarly, US concerns over Chinese dominance in rare earths and pharmaceuticals underscore supply chain vulnerabilities exploited in such geopolitical flexes.





Critics argue BRICS Plus drills risk militarising economic forums, echoing Trump's tariff threats. Supporters, however, view them as legitimate interoperability training, akin to NATO or US-led Rim of the Pacific exercises.





As the week progresses, outcomes could shape future collaborations, testing South Africa's balancing act between Global South solidarity and Western partnerships. For observers in Bengaluru's defence ecosystem, these manoeuvres highlight the interplay of naval power projection, economic resilience, and strategic autonomy in a multipolar world.





