



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India's leading central public sector enterprise shipyard, has achieved a significant milestone by delivering the first vessel from Germany's HS Schiffahrts' HS EcoFreighter series of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs).





This delivery underscores CSL's growing prowess in international commercial shipbuilding, diversifying beyond its traditional defence focus.





The vessel, named MS Heinz, was designed by Dutch firm Groot Ship Design and constructed entirely at CSL's facilities in Kochi. Officials highlighted that this marks a pivotal step in the company's expansion into global markets, with the order comprising eight such vessels, each valued at approximately ₹110 crore.





Construction commenced with a steel-cutting ceremony in March 2023, reflecting efficient project execution amid a robust order book. The 7,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) MPV boasts versatile capabilities, transporting project cargo, heavy lift items, steel coils, containers, timber, paper, dry bulk cargoes like coal and grain, and even hazardous goods for worldwide operations.





This delivery arrives as CSL navigates a dynamic market landscape. As of June 30, 2025, the company's order book stood at ₹21,100 crore, with the Indian Navy accounting for about 66%—a reduction from the previous 88%—signalling deliberate efforts to balance defence contracts with commercial ventures.





Financially, CSL demonstrates resilience despite recent share price volatility. On January 22, 2026, shares closed at ₹1,498.20, up 2.11% from the prior day, though down 9.02% over the past month and 16.41% in three months. The market capitalisation remains strong at ₹39,414.76 crore, ranking fifth in its sectoral peer group.





Key metrics reveal a premium valuation, with a PE ratio of 51.89 and PB ratio of 6.92, reflecting investor optimism amid high growth prospects. Earnings per share (EPS-TTM) stands at ₹28.87, supported by a dividend yield of 0.65% and low beta of 0.28, indicating relative stability.





Revenue performance has been impressive, with FY2025 total revenue reaching ₹5,209.02 crore—a 25.8% year-on-year increase that outpaced the three-year CAGR of 14.52%. Profit after tax (PAT) grew modestly to ₹827.33 crore, yielding a net profit margin of 17.16% and return on equity of 14.82%.





Operational efficiency shines through minimal interest expenses (under 1% of revenues) and employee costs at 8.8% for the year ending March 31, 2025. EBIT margins averaged around 24%, bolstered by strong quarterly results, such as ₹1,245.88 crore in total income for September 2025.





Balance sheet strength is evident, with total assets at ₹13,399.23 crore and a current ratio of 1.33. Debt levels are negligible, with a total debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, enabling agile capital deployment into projects like the HS EcoFreighter series.





Peer comparisons position CSL competitively within India's defence and shipbuilding ecosystem. While shares have lagged peers like Mazagon Dock (up 517% over three years) in the short term, CSL's five-year returns exceed 733%, driven by indigenous manufacturing under Make in India initiatives.





This international delivery not only validates CSL's technical capabilities but also aligns with India's push for self-reliance in shipbuilding. As geopolitical tensions elevate naval demands, CSL's diversified order book—bolstered by recent contracts like four tugboats for Denmark's Svitzer—poises it for sustained growth amid a ₹21,100 crore backlog.





