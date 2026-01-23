



Pune-based Muks Robotics has launched the SPACEO-M1, an indigenous fully autonomous social humanoid robot designed for deployment in diverse public environments. This milestone achievement marks a significant step in India's robotics landscape, with orders now open for enterprises worldwide.





The SPACEO-M1 stands at 1625 mm tall, weighs approximately 45 kg, and features 12 degrees of freedom, including 5 per arm and 2 in the base, enabling smooth and expressive movements.





Constructed with an aluminium body and polymer covers, it achieves a maximum speed of 1.5 m/s and arm lengths of 600 mm, powered by low-inertia BLDC servo motors.





Advanced perception systems equip the robot with RGB-D vision for facial recognition and depth sensing, a 5MP full HD camera, Intel RealSense depth camera, and 2D LiDAR for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance.





Communication capabilities include a 4-array microphone, 5W speaker, and 7-inch LED touch display, supporting natural multi-language conversations powered by on-device Physical AI without cloud dependency.





The robot's computing prowess stems from a RYZEN 7 processor with 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD, alongside a Jetson Orin AGX module delivering around 275 TOPS for AI tasks. A 25.6V 45Ah LiFePO4 battery provides up to 6 hours of active operation or 72 hours standby, with autonomous docking for continuous 24/7 functionality and OTA updates.





Muks Robotics, founded by Dr Mukesh Bangar—a self-taught AI engineer with a medical science background—aims to build humanoids that alleviate labour shortages and support space exploration to Mars and beyond. Drawing from his research in cognitive processes like consciousness and reasoning, Dr Bangar previously developed an AI OS for Android devices that exceeded 100,000 downloads.





Since its registration in 2021, the company has progressed rapidly, onboarding clients like Tata Motors and Indian Railways in 2023, launching prototypes in 2024, and securing deals with the Indian Army and Emirates Airlines pilots by 2025. The firm's FusionMax physical AI model underpins the SPACEO series, emphasising human-centred intelligence and ethical innovation.





SPACEO-M1 excels in applications such as airports, where it guides passengers and provides flight updates; malls for shopper assistance and promotions; hotels for check-ins and concierge services; and offices for visitor management. Additional functions include surveillance, luggage carrying up to 50 kg via trolley, product explanations, and meet-and-greet protocols.





This launch aligns with India's Make in India initiative, showcasing indigenous engineering in AI, robotics, and manufacturing for global competitiveness. With a 24-month warranty, manual remote control, and modular design for customisation, SPACEO-M1 positions Muks Robotics as a frontrunner in enterprise humanoids. Enterprises can contact biz@muksrobotics.com for demos and deployments.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)





