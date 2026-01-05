



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel, Samudra Pratap, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Vasco, South Goa, on 5 January 2026. This milestone event underscores India's advancing maritime capabilities and commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The 114.5-metre vessel, weighing 4,200 tonnes, boasts over 60 per cent indigenous content, crafted entirely by GSL. Officials highlighted its impressive speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, enabling extended operations across vast maritime expanses.





Samudra Pratap, meaning 'Majesty of the Seas', will play a pivotal role in enforcing marine pollution control regulations. It serves as a versatile platform for maritime law enforcement, search and rescue missions, and protecting India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which spans over 2.3 million square kilometres.





The ship was formally delivered to the ICG in December 2025 at GSL, paving the way for its official commissioning ceremony. Attendees included Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani, marking a significant gathering of national leaders.





In his address, Rajnath Singh linked the commissioning to India's grand maritime vision. He emphasised that marine resources belong not to any single nation but to humanity's shared heritage, imposing a collective responsibility that India embraces as a responsible maritime power.





Singh praised the government's focus on women's empowerment within the armed forces. He noted the ICG's proactive steps, with women officers now serving in critical roles such as pilots, observers, air traffic controllers, and logistics officers.





Further highlighting progress, Singh pointed out that women are undergoing training for hovercraft operations and are actively deployed in frontline duties. "Today, women are not confined to support roles but stand as frontline warriors," he affirmed, hailing this as a source of national pride.





The ICG described the commissioning as a landmark in India's pursuit of atmanirbharta—self-reliance—in shipbuilding and maritime development. This vessel exemplifies advancements in indigenous design and construction, reducing dependence on foreign technology.





Built by GSL, a key player in India's defence shipbuilding ecosystem, Samudra Pratap aligns with broader initiatives like 'Make in India'. The yard has a proven track record in delivering advanced vessels for the Navy, Coast Guard, and exports, bolstering India's maritime infrastructure.





Technically, the ship features state-of-the-art pollution response equipment, including oil spill containment booms, skimmers, and storage tanks. Its dynamic positioning system ensures precise manoeuvrability during emergency responses, while helicopter decks support aerial surveillance and rapid deployment.





In the context of regional maritime security, Samudra Pratap enhances India's ability to counter non-traditional threats like oil spills and illegal fishing. This is particularly vital amid rising tensions in the Indian Ocean Region, where pollution incidents could disrupt trade routes and ecosystems.





The vessel's integration into the ICG fleet strengthens operational readiness. With a crew complement designed for sustained missions, it complements existing assets like the Samudra Prahari class, forming a robust network for EEZ surveillance.





Singh's remarks resonate with India's evolving naval doctrine, emphasising blue-water capabilities. As climate change amplifies maritime risks, such platforms safeguard coastal economies reliant on fisheries and shipping.





This commissioning reflects GSL's growing prowess, having transitioned from offshore patrol vessels to specialised pollution control ships. Over 90 per cent of ICG's fleet is now indigenously built, a testament to public-private synergies in defence production.





Looking ahead, Samudra Pratap signals more such projects. The ICG plans additional indigenous vessels, aligning with the government's target of 200 warships by 2050, fostering job creation and technological sovereignty.





The event in Goa not only celebrated engineering excellence but also reinforced India's strategic maritime posture. As a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific, India leverages such assets to promote a rules-based order at sea.





Agencies







