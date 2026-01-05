



The Indian Army has undertaken a significant transformation in its force structure to address the demands of contemporary conflicts, establishing a modern warfare force that includes over one lakh trained drone operatives dispersed across various units.





This initiative aligns with the central government's push for defence restructuring, enabling the Army to integrate advanced technologies into hybrid warfare scenarios effectively.





At the core of this development lies Bhairav, a newly raised Special Forces unit designed specifically to confront the challenges of high-tech battlefields.





Bhairav operatives possess specialised proficiency in drone operations, allowing them to deploy unmanned aerial systems for precision targeting of enemy bases and formations deep within hostile territory.





Troops for these battalions are drawn primarily from infantry regiments, undergoing rigorous training tailored to modern operational needs, as observed during an exclusive visit by ANI to a Bhairav unit in the desert sector under Southern Command.





This training emphasises swift adaptation to terrains like deserts, where units such as the 2nd Bhairav Battalion—nicknamed the Desert Falcons—have validated their capabilities in exercises like Akhand Prahar.





The Army has already formed approximately 15 Bhairav battalions, deploying them to critical formations along both borders, with ambitions to expand to 25 in the near future. These units serve as a vital bridge between elite Para Special Forces and conventional infantry battalions, filling a crucial capability gap in rapid-response operations.





Tasked with special operations ranging from tactical strikes to operational-depth incursions, Bhairav enhances the Army's versatility in multi-domain warfare.





Modern conflicts demand technological superiority, as highlighted by the Commanding Officer of the 2nd Bhairav Battalion, who noted the hybrid nature of today's battles requiring constant evolution.





The force's integration of drones and other unmanned systems positions it as "swift, capable, and decisive," particularly in challenging environments like Rajasthan's deserts, leveraging local knowledge through a 'sons of the soil' recruitment approach. Successful field validations, conducted in the presence of Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, underscore their operational readiness after just five months of intensive preparation.





This development forms part of broader Army reforms, including the creation of Rudra Brigades—integrated all-arms formations incorporating infantry, armour, artillery, special forces, and drone assets alongside dedicated logistics.





By embedding drone expertise across over 1,00,000 personnel, the Indian Army bolsters its edge in precision strikes and surveillance, drawing lessons from global conflicts and indigenous experiences. Bhairav thus represents a forward-looking adaptation, equipping the force to dominate future battle spaces dominated by technology and speed.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







