



India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has marked a significant milestone in the nation's defence export ambitions by flagging off the Guided Pinaka rocket system from the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.





This event, which took place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, underscores the growing prowess of India's private defence sector in producing advanced weaponry for both domestic use and international markets.





The ceremony followed the inauguration of SDAL's state-of-the-art Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility at its Nagpur plant. During his visit, Singh toured the rocket assembly area, where he personally witnessed the precision-engineered Guided Pinaka system.





This multi-barrel rocket launcher, renowned for its accuracy and extended range, is now poised for export to Armenia, signalling India's emergence as a reliable supplier of cutting-edge defence technology.





In his address to gathered industry leaders and officials, Singh highlighted the facility's pivotal role in kickstarting Pinaka missile exports. He noted that several other nations have expressed keen interest in acquiring these indigenous systems, reflecting robust global confidence in Indian manufacturing capabilities. "This achievement is not only the capability of our defence industry but also further strengthens India's export potential," the Minister declared.





Singh expressed unwavering confidence that, upon completion of rigorous testing protocols in the coming months, the Guided Pinaka would serve as a "strong and reliable shield" for India's armed forces. He praised SDAL's operational excellence, observing that the private unit embodies "a new resolve, a new enthusiasm, new energy, and innovation" dedicated to national development and self-reliance in defence.





The Minister reflected on the transformative journey of India's defence production landscape. Once dominated almost exclusively by public sector undertakings, the sector faced persistent doubts about private participation. Singh recalled overcoming "various challenges, hesitations, and doubts" through concerted policy reforms that fostered a conducive environment for private investment and innovation.





He drew from personal experience, reminiscing about his 2021 visit to the same facility. On that occasion, Singh had handed over the first full lot of indigenously produced Multi-Mode Hand Grenades—crafted entirely by private enterprise—to the Army Chief. That moment, he said, represented a "significant step towards self-reliance," paving the way for today's export-ready advancements.





This development aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative in defence, which has propelled the country from a net importer to a top-tier exporter. In the financial year 2024-25 alone, defence exports surged past ₹23,000 crore, with private firms like SDAL playing a starring role.





The Guided Pinaka export to Armenia, a key strategic partner amid regional tensions, exemplifies how indigenous systems are bolstering not just India's security but also its diplomatic leverage.





SDAL, a subsidiary of the Solar Industries group, has rapidly scaled up its Nagpur operations to meet escalating demands for precision-guided munitions. The new Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility enhances production capacity for artillery shells and rocket components, integrating advanced automation and quality assurance processes that meet international standards.





Rajnath Singh's visit also spotlighted the Pinaka system's evolution. Originally developed by DRDO and produced by private partners, the guided variant boasts superior navigation via GPS/INS integration, achieving pinpoint accuracy up to 75 km. Its deployment in Operation Sindoor—where the Nagastra loitering munition variant proved decisive—has further validated its battlefield efficacy against unpredictable adversaries.





The event resonated deeply within defence circles, particularly given Nagpur's strategic importance as a hub for aerospace and munitions manufacturing.





Local industry observers hailed it as a validation of Maharashtra's contributions to national security, with BJP leaders linking it to recent electoral successes in municipal polls across Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.





As India eyes a defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029, initiatives like SDAL's underscore the synergy between government vision and private execution. Singh's emphasis on innovation signals continued momentum, potentially positioning India as a global hub for ammunition and rocket systems amid geopolitical flux.





Based On ANI Report







