



US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India to join the Gaza Board of Peace, according to sources cited by ANI.





This development emerges amid efforts by the US administration to formalise the structure of the "Board of Peace," which forms a cornerstone of Trump's broader Gaza roadmap. The invitation underscores India's growing diplomatic stature in Middle East peace initiatives.





The White House unveiled the list of appointees to the Board on Friday, marking a pivotal step in overseeing phase two of Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. Key figures include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. These appointments reflect a blend of diplomatic heavyweights, financial experts, and regional influencers.





Further names on the list comprise Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and US Deputy National Security Adviser Robert Gabriel. Trump himself will chair the Board, with Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum appointed as senior advisors to drive day-to-day strategy and operations.





Their roles involve translating the Board's mandate into practical execution across diplomatic priorities.





The Board's executive members bear responsibility for critical portfolios essential to Gaza's stabilisation and prosperity.





These encompass governance capacity-building, fostering regional relations, spearheading reconstruction, attracting investments, mobilising large-scale funding, and securing capital. Such multifaceted duties highlight the initiative's ambition to address both immediate crises and long-term development.





Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza, acting as the vital on-the-ground conduit between the Board and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The NCAG represents a core element of phase two in Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. This 20-point roadmap seeks enduring peace, stability, reconstruction, and economic prosperity in the region.





Leading the NCAG is Ali Sha'ath, a respected technocratic figure tasked with restoring essential public services, rebuilding civil institutions, and stabilising everyday life in Gaza. His oversight aims to establish foundations for self-sustaining governance, transitioning from conflict to functionality. This administrative focus complements broader efforts to revive societal structures.





Security provisions form another pillar of the plan, designed to foster stability and a terror-free environment. Major General Jasper Jeffers has been named Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), leading operations for comprehensive demilitarisation. His mandate includes safeguarding humanitarian aid delivery and reconstruction supplies, ensuring safe progress amid volatile conditions.





The Gaza Executive Board features overlapping luminaries such as Blair, Kushner, and Witkoff, alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi. This diverse composition signals multilateral engagement, drawing in stakeholders from Europe, the Middle East, and global finance. It positions the Board as a collaborative platform beyond unilateral US influence.





India's prospective involvement could amplify the initiative's legitimacy, given New Delhi's neutral stance in Middle East affairs and its strengthening ties with both Israel and Arab states. Sources indicate the invitation aligns with Trump's strategy to broaden international buy-in for the peace architecture. For India, participation might enhance its role in global mediation while advancing strategic interests in West Asia.





The 20-Point Peace Plan's phase two emphasises phased implementation, starting with stabilisation and progressing to governance and economic revival. By integrating high-profile technocrats and military leaders, the structure addresses Gaza's intertwined challenges of security, administration, and investment. Success hinges on coordinated execution amid regional sensitivities.





Trump's personal chairmanship lends political weight, potentially accelerating decisions on funding and diplomacy. Advisors like Lightstone and Gruenbaum will navigate operational hurdles, ensuring alignment with the plan's vision. Meanwhile, figures such as Banga bring expertise in mobilising global capital for post-conflict recovery.





The NCAG's formation under Sha'ath prioritises pragmatic reforms over ideological divides, focusing on service delivery and institutional repair.





This technocratic approach mirrors successful models in other conflict zones, aiming to build public trust through tangible improvements. It sets the stage for eventual self-governance.





Jeffers' ISF command addresses persistent security threats, enforcing demilitarisation to prevent escalation. Secure aid corridors will be crucial for humanitarian relief, averting famine and displacement. This military dimension balances the plan's civilian-oriented goals.





Broader Board membership, including Fidan and Al Thawadi, incorporates regional perspectives vital for sustainability. Turkey and Qatar's inclusion could bridge divides with Palestinian factions and Arab stakeholders. It reflects Trump's deal-making ethos, leveraging personal networks for consensus.





For India, joining the Board offers opportunities in reconstruction contracts and diplomatic leverage, aligning with its "Act East" and West Asia outreach. Yet, it navigates domestic sensitivities around the Israel-Palestine issue. New Delhi's response remains pending, but acceptance could mark a milestone in its peace making portfolio.





This initiative revives echoes of previous Trump-era efforts like the Abraham Accords, now extended to Gaza's thorny dynamics. If realised, the Board could reshape regional alliances, with India's role potentially catalysing further inclusivity. Observers await official confirmation from both Washington and New Delhi.





Based On ANI Report







