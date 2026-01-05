Nano-Porous Multi-Layered Polymeric Membrane' For High-Pressure Sea Water Desalination Plant In Coast Guard Ships (Right)





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a compact, hand-operated water purification system known as the Sea Water Desalination System (SWaDeS) to address critical drinking water needs for soldiers in remote and coastal areas.





This portable device converts saline seawater into safe, potable water, supporting troops during extended field duties where fresh water sources are scarce or unavailable. Developed by the Defence Laboratory (DLJ) in Jodhpur, SWaDeS responds directly to requirements from tri-command services, including army, navy, and air force operations.





SWaDeS features both manual and engine-operated variants, offering flexibility for diverse operational environments. The manual version is lightweight and portable by a single soldier, making it ideal for emergency situations such as long patrols or deployments in power-scarce regions. It can purify seawater to meet drinking water standards, providing sufficient clean water for 10 to 12 personnel in critical scenarios.





The engine-powered model offers greater capacity, purifying seawater with total dissolved solids (TDS) as high as approximately 35,000 mg/L down to less than 500 mg/L. This variant deploys rapidly in 2-3 minutes and supplies daily drinking water for 20 to 25 soldiers, enhancing sustainment in larger groups. Both systems have successfully completed Acceptance Test Procedures (ATP), confirming their reliability for military use.





In field applications, SWaDeS proves effective during naval missions, coastal bases, and inland saline water bodies like Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the China border. Troops stationed in high-altitude or maritime zones benefit from its ability to process readily available seawater or brackish sources. The system's dual-mode operation ensures usability across varied terrains, from deserts to high seas, bolstering operational endurance amid regional tensions.





Beyond military utility, SWaDeS holds potential for civilian sectors facing freshwater stress, aligning with broader self-reliance goals under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Unveiled in early January 2026 as noted in DRDO's official newsletter, it underscores DLJ's role in life-support innovations. Its successful trials position it for tri-service integration, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region and Andaman operations.





DRDO's portfolio extends to other advanced water purification systems tailored for troops and civilians. The Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Water Purification System Mk-II, also from DLJ, treats contaminated water in hazardous environments, operable in deserts, plains, and high altitudes with capacities from 2,500 to 6,000 litres per hour. Vehicle-mounted with captive power, it meets emergency drinking standards post-CBRN exposure or disasters.





Additional DRDO innovations include backpack-portable membrane-based purifiers producing 12-15 litres per hour, equipped with antifreeze for sub-zero conditions like Siachen or Ladakh patrols. These remove turbidity, silt, carbon, and microbes, demonstrated to high-level officials including the Defence Minister. High-altitude RO units, deployed over 100 in Ladakh since 2022, purify glacial water with 99% salt and microbial removal.





Earlier efforts feature the Emergency Sea Water Purification Kit (ESWPK) for life rafts, navy aircraft, and commando operations, involving specialised material synthesis and sea-shore trials. Complementary technologies address arsenic, iron, and manganese removal, alongside nanoporous membranes for Coast Guard vessels, developed by DMSRDE Kanpur in eight months. These undergo rigorous shipboard testing, paving the way for maritime and island community use.





DRDO's sustained focus on water security reflects strategic priorities in soldier sustainment and indigenous manufacturing. Systems like HAWPS and CBRN MK-2, partnered with industry such as SCT Water, ensure compliance across extreme climates. Ongoing transfers of technology to MSMEs and public sector units accelerate deployment, reducing import dependence.





This suite of purifiers enhances India's defence posture in water-scarce frontiers, from Ladakh to coastal outposts. By integrating portability, high efficiency, and multi-hazard resilience, DRDO equips forces for prolonged autonomy. Future expansions may include quantum-enhanced or solar variants, building on current successes.





​Agencies







