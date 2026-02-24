



France is showing keen interest in India's indigenously developed Pinaka rocket system, marking a pivotal shift in bilateral defence ties.





This comes hot on the heels of India's massive order for 114 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation, valued at $36 billion, as Paris seeks reciprocal procurement to deepen mutual arms trade, reported ZEE news.





The move signals a departure from the traditional one-way flow of weaponry from France to India. Reports indicate that French officials are eyeing the Pinaka to address critical gaps in their artillery capabilities, exacerbated by donations to Ukraine and the impending retirement of ageing systems.





France's LRU rocket systems, mounted on M270 platforms, are critically depleted. With only nine units remaining after transferring four to Ukraine, these will phase out by 2027, leaving an urgent void for mobile, high-volume rocket artillery.





India's Pinaka has emerged as a frontrunner due to its cost-effectiveness and proven battlefield utility. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it offers a wheeled launcher that fires 12 rockets in just 44 seconds, saturating a target area up to 1 km wide at ranges of 90-130 km.





This "rocket shotgun" capability makes Pinaka ideal for rapid strikes against enemy concentrations, such as troops, vehicles, or command posts. Its mobility allows deployment in diverse terrains and weather conditions, with six launchers capable of unleashing 72 rockets in a coordinated salvo.





Pinaka has demonstrated real-world effectiveness, including Indian Army operations targeting Pakistani positions. Its affordability undercuts Western competitors like the US HIMARS, while matching or exceeding their firepower density.





French Brigadier General Stéphane Richou evaluated the system during a 2024 visit to India. He commended its deployment speed, ease of manoeuvre, and compatibility with NATO-standard equipment, positioning it as an interim solution ahead of France's FLP-T rocket trials in mid-2026.





Beyond Pinaka, France is scrutinising other Indian offerings, including advanced artillery platforms, missile programmes, and electronic warfare systems. This reflects a broader push to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on traditional Western suppliers amid global tensions.





The Ukraine conflict has accelerated France's needs, with stockpiles drained by sustained aid. Pinaka's quick production scalability and lower unit costs provide a pragmatic fix, enhancing interoperability without long lead times.





This interest builds on elevating Indo-French relations to "Special Global Strategic Partners" status. French President Emmanuel Macron's recent three-day visit to India, coinciding with the India AI Impact Summit, underscored commitments under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the partnership as reaching "new heights," highlighting Rafale co-production, joint innovation, and shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific. Macron echoed this, noting ties at their "highest point" with emphasis on technology transfer and strategic alignment.





The Pinaka deal follows Armenia's recent acquisition, spotlighting India's export prowess in indigenous systems. It advances India's "Make in India" agenda, fostering technology sharing and joint ventures that position DRDO and private firms as global players.





Reciprocal procurement could unlock French expertise in areas like avionics and sensors for Indian platforms. This symbiotic model strengthens both nations' defence postures, with Pinaka plugging France's gaps while Rafale bolsters India's air superiority.





Challenges remain, including export clearances, integration with French command networks, and scaling production for international orders. Pinaka's track record and DRDO's maturation suggest it can meet these demands.





France's pursuit of Pinaka heralds a maturing defence axis, blending Europe's operational urgency with India's manufacturing surge. It exemplifies how geopolitical shifts are reshaping global arms dynamics.





ZEE News







