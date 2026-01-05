



The Indian Air Force marked a significant milestone on Sunday by commemorating the 25th anniversary of the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft's (LCA) historic first flight. This event underscores India's strides in indigenous aerospace development and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





In a social media post, the IAF highlighted the enduring partnership that birthed this fighter jet. It congratulated the Aeronautical Development Agency's (ADA) innovative scientists, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) skilled engineers, brave test pilots and engineers from the IAF and Indian Navy, and all IAF personnel who have championed Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The message concluded with an inspiring note: "Sky is the limit!"





The pivotal first flight took place on 4 January 2001, when Wing Commander Rajiv Kothiyal piloted the Technology Demonstrator (TD-1) from HAL Airport in Bangalore. This 18-minute sortie marked the initiation of the flight testing phase, paving the way for the aircraft's evolution and eventual induction.





The TEJAS program traces its origins to 1983, when the government launched the TEJAS initiative to replace the IAF's ageing fleet of fighter aircraft. Over the decades, it has progressed from prototype to operational status, with advanced variants like the TEJAS MK-1A now enhancing India's air combat capabilities.





HAL recently secured a landmark order for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A fighters, valued at over ₹62,370 crore and finalised in late 2025. This deal supplements the existing contract for 83 jets, significantly bolstering the IAF's inventory and production momentum.





A key highlight in this progression occurred in May 2025, when VEM Technologies in Hyderabad handed over the first centre fuselage assembly for the TEJAS MK-1A to HAL. The ceremony, attended by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and HAL's Chairman and Managing Director Dr D K Sunil, signified a milestone: the first time a private Indian firm produced a major sub-assembly for the TEJAS.





This private sector involvement reflects growing indigenisation efforts, reducing reliance on public sector undertakings and fostering a broader defence manufacturing ecosystem. It aligns with national goals to integrate MSMEs and private players into critical aerospace supply chains.





Earlier, in March 2025, the ADA achieved another success with the test-launch of the indigenous ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from an TEJAS MK-1 prototype. Conducted on 12 March off Chandipur, Odisha, the trial demonstrated a direct hit on a flying target, with all subsystems performing flawlessly.





The ASTRA missile, designed and developed by DRDO, boasts a range exceeding 100 km and features advanced guidance and navigation for precise target engagement. Already inducted into the IAF, it enhances the TEJAS's air superiority role, enabling beyond-visual-range combat effectiveness.





In the same month, DRDO's Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bangalore completed high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the TEJAS. This system generates and regulates breathable oxygen for pilots, obviating the need for traditional liquid oxygen cylinders.





Tested on HAL/ADA's TEJAS-Prototype Vehicle-3, the ILSS endured rigorous conditions, including altitudes up to 50,000 feet above mean sea level and high-G manoeuvres. It met all aeromedical standards, ensuring pilot safety and operational reliability in demanding scenarios.





These developments collectively illustrate the TEJAS program's maturation. From its nascent first flight to cutting-edge integrations like ASTRA and ILSS, the platform embodies India's technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance.





The 25th anniversary commemoration not only celebrates past achievements but also signals future potential. With ongoing Mk1A production and private sector contributions, the TEJAS fleet will play a pivotal role in India's aerial defence strategy amid evolving regional security dynamics.





Agencies







