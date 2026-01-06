



DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat has announced a strategic pivot towards drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of the organisation's efforts in 2026. This shift acknowledges the growing dominance of unmanned platforms in modern warfare over the next decade or more.





With Indian industry already excelling in smaller drones, DRDO aims to concentrate on high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) systems and counter-drone technologies to complement these capabilities.





Kamat emphasised collaboration with industries, academia, and start-ups to harness cutting-edge innovations. Such partnerships will drive the development of advanced UAVs suited for India's diverse operational needs, from border surveillance to combat roles.





This approach builds on DRDO's established expertise in UAV programs like Nishant and Rustom, now evolving into more sophisticated HALE and medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) platforms.





High-altitude long-endurance drones represent a critical focus, offering extended surveillance and reconnaissance over challenging terrains such as the Himalayas. These systems promise payloads for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), reducing reliance on manned aircraft in high-risk zones. DRDO's progress includes completed feasibility studies, positioning the programme for prototyping once approvals are secured.





Counter-drone systems form an equally vital pillar, addressing the proliferation of adversarial UAV threats. DRDO is advancing comprehensive solutions integrating detection, tracking, and neutralisation technologies, from electronic warfare to directed energy. These efforts ensure that India's drone superiority is matched by robust defences against enemy unmanned incursions.





The emphasis on unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) signals a move towards autonomous strike capabilities. Projects like the Indian Integrated Combat Aerial Systems (IICAS) envision AI-powered platforms for networked warfare. Integration with weapon systems, such as precision munitions, will enhance lethality while minimising human exposure.





Propulsion remains a key challenge for HALE UAVs, where DRDO collaborates with global experts for consultancy while pursuing indigenous development. Achieving technology readiness levels from five to seven within five years underscores ambitious timelines. This focus aligns with broader thrust areas like AI, sensors, and materials science.





Recent Defence Acquisition Council approvals for 22 DRDO systems, including drones, reflect strong governmental backing. User trials for related technologies, such as electronic warfare suites, pave the way for induction. Synergy with private firms like Tata and L&T will accelerate manufacturing and scale-up.





DRDO's UAV labs, particularly DYSL-AT, are spearheading designs for fixed-wing, VTOL, and weaponised variants. These encompass surveillance, combat, and logistics roles, tailored for multi-domain operations. The shift to unmanned dominance prepares India for peer conflicts where drones dictate battlefield tempo.





In 2026, this drone-centric agenda will integrate with hypersonics, quantum communications, and AI for holistic superiority. Kamat's vision positions DRDO not just as a developer but as an ecosystem enabler. Success here could redefine India's strategic posture in South Asia and beyond.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







