



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, conveying warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This encounter underscores the robust India-France strategic partnership amid evolving global dynamics. Jaishankar expressed deep appreciation for Macron's insights into contemporary international developments and his positive outlook on bilateral ties.





In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Jaishankar highlighted his delight in calling on President Macron. He emphasised the French leader's perspectives on global shifts and the enduring strength of the strategic partnership between the two nations. Such interactions reinforce the personal rapport between Indian and French leadership.





Earlier that day, Jaishankar addressed France's Ambassadors' Conference, where he outlined key global transformations. He pointed to drivers such as trade, finance, technology, energy, resources, and connectivity as pivotal forces reshaping the world order. Crucially, he noted that changes in mindset have emerged as the most decisive factor in these shifts.





During his speech, Jaishankar stressed the vital role of the India-France partnership in fostering multipolarity and strategic autonomy. He portrayed the collaboration as essential not only for bilateral interests but also for stabilising international politics. This aligns with both nations' active engagement on the global stage.





French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to visit India next month, coinciding with New Delhi's hosting of the AI Impact Summit. He made this statement while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, as reported by France 24. The visit signals France's keen interest in deepening technological and strategic cooperation with India.





On Wednesday, Jaishankar met his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation and enhancing India-EU engagement. The leaders also exchanged views on pressing global issues, reflecting a shared commitment to multilateralism.





Jaishankar described France as one of India's oldest strategic partners during these talks. He highlighted how both countries remain proactive in international forums, advocating for multipolarity. Their joint efforts, he argued, hold importance for stabilising global politics beyond mere bilateral gains.





This series of high-level engagements occurs against a backdrop of strengthening defence and aerospace ties between India and France. Collaborative projects such as the Rafale fighter jets and potential future platforms exemplify the partnership's depth in indigenous manufacturing and technology transfer. Jaishankar's visit thus builds on prior MoUs and contracts involving entities like HAL and DRDO.





The emphasis on multipolarity resonates with India's strategic autonomy pursuits, including advancements in TEJAS, AMCA, and Gaganyaan. France's role as a key partner in these domains, alongside geopolitical alignments countering challenges from China and others, adds strategic weight to the discussions.





Macron's forthcoming trip to the AI Impact Summit further highlights emerging synergies in artificial intelligence, a domain critical to defence applications like UAV swarms and quantum technologies. This could pave the way for new collaborations in hypersonic systems and advanced propulsion, areas of mutual interest.





Jaishankar's Paris itinerary reinforces India's proactive diplomacy in Europe. By linking economic, technological, and security pillars, the India-France axis positions itself as a counterbalance in a fragmented global landscape. Observers anticipate tangible outcomes from Macron's visit, potentially accelerating joint ventures in defence procurement and space research.





Based On ANI Report







