



French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to visit India next month, coinciding with New Delhi's hosting of the AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking to the Diplomatic Corps in Paris on Thursday, Macron highlighted this trip as a follow-up to the successful Artificial Intelligence Summit held in Paris last year.





He reflected on the achievements of French diplomacy in 2025, particularly the global gathering in Paris for the AI summit. "The whole world came to Paris. We made progress on this and we co-chaired it with Prime Minister Modi and next month, I'll be in India to follow up," Macron stated, according to France 24.





The India-AI Impact Summit, scheduled for 19-20 February in New Delhi, marks the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the event during the France AI Action Summit, underscoring India's growing role in shaping international AI governance.





This visit builds on the momentum from the Paris summit, where France and India co-chaired proceedings. Macron's remarks emphasise the collaborative progress made, positioning the upcoming New Delhi event as a key milestone in advancing AI initiatives worldwide.





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signalled anticipation for Macron's arrival during a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot. Jaishankar noted that preparations were underway, framing the visit as a pivotal moment in bilateral preparations.





Jaishankar elaborated on the broader strategic alignment between India and France. "Apart from our bilateral ties, we are both very active in the international arena. This year we chaired the BRICS, you chaired the G7. We are both members of the G20," he remarked, highlighting shared commitments.





Both nations, he added, remain engaged across numerous international organisations. Their dedication to multipolarity underscores the importance of their partnership, not only for bilateral relations but also for stabilising global politics amid current uncertainties.





The timing of Macron's visit aligns seamlessly with the AI Impact Summit, promising discussions on technological frontiers. As co-chairs of the previous Paris event, Modi and Macron's collaboration could drive further advancements in AI ethics, regulation, and innovation.





India's decision to host this summit in the Global South reflects its ambition to lead on AI matters from a developing economy perspective. The event's official website positions it as a platform for inclusive global dialogue, addressing challenges unique to emerging markets.





France-India ties have deepened in recent years, spanning defence, space, and now digital technologies. Macron's trip could yield new agreements, building on existing frameworks like the Horizon 2047 roadmap for strategic partnership.





Jaishankar's comments reinforce this synergy, portraying the two nations as anchors of multipolarity. With India chairing BRICS in 2025 and France leading the G7, their G20 involvement amplifies their influence in reshaping global order.





The visit holds potential for high-level talks beyond AI, including trade, climate, and security cooperation. Given ongoing geopolitical tensions, stabilising global politics through such partnerships assumes greater urgency.





Macron's announcement, reported by ANI on 9 January 2026, has been welcomed in diplomatic circles. It signals continued momentum in Franco-Indian relations, with the AI summit serving as a centrepiece for future-oriented collaboration.





As preparations intensify in New Delhi, expectations rise for substantive outcomes. This exchange of high-level visits—following Modi's trips to France—affirms the robustness of ties between these two multipolar powers.





Based On ANI Report







