



A report by RT has revealed that three Indian nationals were among the 28 crew members on board a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by US military forces in the North Atlantic Ocean.





The incident occurred on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in maritime tensions amid ongoing sanctions enforcement.





The tanker, named Marinera but previously known as Bella-1, had been under pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship Munro for over a fortnight. US authorities alleged that the vessel had evaded a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela, prompting the seizure under a warrant issued by a US federal court.





Crew composition included 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgians, three Indians, and two Russians, according to sources cited by RT. This multinational makeup underscores the global nature of shipping operations in contested waters.





Moscow reacted swiftly with condemnation, asserting that no nation holds the right to employ force against vessels registered under another state's jurisdiction on the high seas. Russia's Ministry of Transport issued a statement via Telegram, highlighting the tanker's legal status.





The ministry noted that Marinera, originally Bella 1, received a temporary permit to fly the Russian flag on 24 December 2025, in full compliance with Russian and international law. The boarding by US naval forces took place around 3:00 PM Moscow time, outside any territorial waters, after which contact with the vessel was lost.





Russia invoked the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, emphasising freedom of navigation on the high seas and prohibiting interference with duly registered ships. This legal stance forms the core of Moscow's protest against the US action.





The US European Command confirmed the operation via a post on X, stating that the tanker had violated American sanctions. Originally sanctioned in 2024 under its former name Bella 1, the vessel's relabelling and reflagging appear to have been an attempt to circumvent restrictions.





Further demands came from Russia's Foreign Ministry, as reported by TASS. Officials urged Washington to guarantee humane and dignified treatment for Russian crew members, while respecting their rights and facilitating their swift return home.





The ministry expressed close monitoring of the situation, particularly given the presence of Russian nationals aboard. It stressed that the safety and legal entitlements of these individuals must be upheld without impediment.





This seizure occurs against a backdrop of heightened US efforts to enforce sanctions on Russian oil exports, especially following the Ukraine conflict. Tankers involved in shadow fleets—often reflagged or renamed—have become prime targets to curb revenue streams funding Moscow's war efforts.





The involvement of Indian nationals raises questions about their employment circumstances. As skilled seafarers, Indians frequently serve on international vessels, but details on their nationalities' diplomatic response remain unclear at this stage.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue an official statement, though such incidents typically prompt consular outreach to ensure crew welfare. The presence of Ukrainians and Georgians may complicate repatriation amid geopolitical frictions.





Broader implications extend to international maritime law. Russia's invocation of UNCLOS challenges unilateral enforcement actions, potentially setting precedents for future high-seas interventions by sanctioning powers.





The tanker's history adds layers: sanctioned as Bella 1 in 2024, its transition to Marinera under Russian flag reflects tactics used by operators to dodge penalties. US persistence in tracking it demonstrates advanced surveillance capabilities.





Economic motives underpin the drama. Russian oil shipments, often via third-party tankers, sustain vital export revenues despite Western price caps and bans imposed since 2022.





Crew safety now hinges on US compliance with demands for humane treatment. Precedents from prior seizures suggest detainees are held pending legal proceedings, with releases negotiated diplomatically.





For the Indian crew, outcomes may involve coordination between New Delhi, Moscow, and Washington. Their prompt release could avert a minor diplomatic row, given India's neutral stance in Russo-Western tensions.





This event highlights vulnerabilities in global shipping. Multinational crews face risks from enforcement actions, prompting calls for clearer protocols under international law.





As developments unfold, scrutiny will intensify on the tanker's cargo, destination, and ownership ties. Resolution could influence future sanction evasion strategies and high-seas policing norms.





