



The EU-India Security and Defence Partnership stands finalised, poised for signing in New Delhi next week, heralding a new era of military industrial cooperation.





Europe increasingly views India as a vital supplier of arms, particularly in ammunition and explosives, amid surging demand to replenish stockpiles, according to an analysis by Manu Pubby of ET News.





This pact emerges against a backdrop of burgeoning Indian exports to EU nations like France, Germany, Spain, and Italy over the past two years.





A cornerstone of the agreement is the establishment of the EU-India Defence Industry Forum, designed to unite companies from both regions and pinpoint collaboration opportunities. EU and Indian officials will serve as observers, fostering direct business linkages and joint ventures.





This forum aims to leverage Europe's prowess in defence research and development to bolster India's industrial base while tapping Indian manufacturing to diversify EU supply chains.





India's defence trade with the EU has long featured prominent suppliers such as France and Germany, providing advanced weapon systems.





Recent growth in Indian exports underscores a reciprocal dynamic, with Europe seeking to mitigate vulnerabilities exposed by global conflicts. The pact promises to accelerate this trend, enhancing mutual military resilience through shared expertise and production capacities.





EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas has underscored the deal's scope, encompassing maritime security, counterterrorism, and cyber defence.





Operational ties with the Indian Navy are set to expand, including joint exercises potentially involving Indo-Pacific partners. Enhanced information sharing in the Western Indian Ocean and prospective joint activities in regions like the Gulf of Guinea signal broader strategic alignment.





This partnership reflects Europe's strategic pivot towards India as an indispensable ally for economic and security resilience. By formalising industry forums and operational cooperation, both sides address shared challenges in a volatile global landscape.





The signing, timed amid high-level summits, marks a milestone in elevating bilateral defence relations beyond traditional supplier-recipient models.





Based On ET News Report







