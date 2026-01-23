



Solar Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of Solar Industries India, has secured a significant contract as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Design & Development of an Experimental Airframe using High-Performance Prepreg Composites under the Indian Unmanned Aerial Systems (IUAS) program.





The company clinched the deal with a competitive bid of ₹14.99 Crore, outpacing rivals Raphe mPhibr and BAE-HAL Software Ltd.





This development marks a milestone in India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning seamlessly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Solar Defence & Aerospace, previously known as Economic Explosives Limited, brings substantial expertise to the table, having long supplied defence products to the Ministry of Defence. The project centres on crafting an experimental airframe from advanced prepreg composite materials, which promise superior strength-to-weight ratios essential for unmanned aerial systems.





Prepreg composites, pre-impregnated with resins, enable precise control over fibre alignment and resin content, resulting in lighter, more durable structures ideal for UAV applications. Such materials enhance aerodynamic efficiency, fuel economy, and payload capacity, addressing key challenges in modern drone technology.





For the IUAS program, this airframe will serve as a testbed, validating indigenous capabilities in composite fabrication for high-performance unmanned platforms. Solar Defence & Aerospace's victory underscores its growing prowess in aerospace composites, building on its legacy in explosives and propulsion systems.





The firm's parent, Solar Industries India, boasts a robust portfolio in munitions and rocket technologies, now extending into airframe innovation.





Competitor Raphe mPhibr, known for modular UAV designs, and BAE-HAL Software Ltd, a joint venture leveraging British expertise, were edged out in this fiercely contested bid.





This outcome reflects rigorous evaluation by procurement authorities, prioritising cost-effectiveness alongside technical merit.





The ₹14.99 crore allocation signals confidence in Solar's ability to deliver within budget, fostering cost discipline in defence R&D.





Broader implications ripple through India's defence ecosystem, bolstering local supply chains and curbing import dependence on foreign composites. Prepreg technology, often sourced from global leaders like Hexcel or Toray, will now see accelerated indigenisation, potentially slashing lead times and costs.





IUAS program advancements could propel India towards next-generation drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike roles. Integration with platforms like the DRDO's Rustom or Tapas UAVs may follow, enhancing operational endurance and stealth profiles.





Solar's success invigorates the 'Make in India' ethos, encouraging private sector participation amid HAL and DRDO-led efforts.





It also spotlights emerging players in defence, where subsidiaries like Solar Defence challenge traditional PSUs. Financially, the contract injects vitality into Solar Industries' order book, diversifying revenue beyond explosives.





Stakeholders anticipate technology transfer spill-overs, upskilling workforce in autoclave curing, layup techniques, and non-destructive testing.





Challenges ahead include scaling production, ensuring quality certification under AS9100 standards, and mitigating supply chain risks for carbon fibres.





Yet, government incentives via iDEX and Technology Development Fund will likely cushion these hurdles.





This bid win reinforces India's strategic autonomy in unmanned systems, critical amid border tensions and maritime security needs.





As UAV proliferation reshapes warfare, Solar's contribution positions India competitively on the global stage. Future contracts in composite airframes for loyal wingman drones or high-altitude platforms seem plausible.





This L1 triumph exemplifies how targeted R&D investments yield tangible strides in aerospace self-sufficiency.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







