



The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS program has marked a significant milestone by completing 25 years of flight operations, prompting a strategic shift in focus towards the development of the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat highlighted this transition during his address at the two-day national seminar titled 'Aeronautics 2047', organised by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Bengaluru.





Speaking on 4 January 2026, Kamat described the TEJAS journey as "marvellous" and noted that with the aircraft now inducted into service, attention has pivoted to next-generation platforms. He assured that both the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA programs remain on schedule, with commitments to the Indian Air Force on track for delivery.





Kamat emphasised the AMCA's status as a fifth-generation stealth aircraft, incorporating several novel technologies that promise to elevate India's combat aviation capabilities. This development aligns with broader efforts to foster indigenous innovation and reduce import reliance, in line with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.





The seminar, held at the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, commemorates the TEJAS program's quarter-century legacy while mapping the future of Indian aviation. It was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who commended ADA for the achievement.





Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the TEJAS for revolutionising India's defence aviation and aircraft design prowess, calling its 2001 milestone a history-changing event. He expressed eagerness for the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA, anticipating they would surpass TEJAS in success and adhere to stricter timelines amid evolving security threats.





The Air Chief stressed the critical need to meet delivery deadlines to maintain the Indian Air Force's operational readiness. He underscored how the TEJAS program has equipped India with the indigenous capacity to design and manufacture fighter aircraft.





Over the years, ADA has overseen the design and development of the TEJAS, which has amassed more than 5,600 successful flight trials. The program engaged over 100 design work centres, encompassing government laboratories, academic institutions, and private industries.





Key technologies indigenously developed under TEJAS include carbon composites, lightweight materials, fly-by-wire flight control systems, digital utility management systems, and glass cockpit architecture. These advancements position TEJAS as a capable fourth-generation fighter.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant represents an enhanced iteration tailored to the Indian Air Force's operational demands, while the TEJAS MK-2 and a naval variant are actively progressing through development phases.





To date, the Indian Air Force has inducted 38 TEJAS aircraft, comprising 32 fighters and six trainers, forming two operational squadrons. This induction has solidified India's self-reliance in fighter aircraft production.





The seminar has drawn experts from industry, academia, government laboratories, and the aerospace sector for in-depth discussions. Topics span next-generation aircraft design, advanced manufacturing techniques, propulsion systems, flight testing, avionics, digital twin technology, artificial intelligence in design, and certification hurdles.





Public sector units, defence PSUs, industries, and MSMEs are showcasing home-grown airborne systems and components at the event. These displays highlight the expanding ecosystem supporting India's aerospace ambitions.





Kamat's remarks underscore a maturing trajectory for Indian defence aviation, where the TEJAS success story serves as a foundation for more ambitious projects like the AMCA. With stealth features and cutting-edge integrations, the AMCA aims to position the Indian Air Force at the forefront of global combat capabilities.





The emphasis on indigenous technology development addresses longstanding vulnerabilities in supply chains, particularly amid geopolitical tensions in South Asia. By prioritising self-reliance, India seeks to enhance strategic autonomy in its aerial defence posture.





The 'Aeronautics 2047' platform fosters collaboration across stakeholders, essential for overcoming challenges in propulsion, materials science, and AI-driven design. Such synergies will be pivotal for realising ambitious timelines on TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA prototypes.





As TEJAS squadrons gain operational maturity, the shift to successors ensures continuity in capability enhancement. The Indian Air Force's two TEJAS squadrons already bolster frontline strength, with Mk1A inductions set to expand this footprint significantly.





Looking ahead, the seminar's focus on digital twins and AI signals a technological leap, enabling virtual testing and rapid iterations. These tools will accelerate certification and reduce development risks for fifth-generation platforms.





India's aerospace journey, from TEJAS' first flight in 2001 to today's milestones, reflects resilience against delays and technological hurdles. DRDO and ADA's track record now inspires confidence in delivering AMCA's stealth and sensor fusion promises.





The event's timing, coinciding with 25 years of TEJAS flights, reinforces national pride in defence indigenisation. With over 5,600 sorties proving reliability, TEJAS has transitioned from prototype to battle-ready asset.





Stakeholder participation at the seminar, including PSUs and MSMEs, exemplifies the 'whole-of-nation' approach to aerospace R&D. This collaborative model has democratised innovation, drawing private sector expertise into critical defence projects.





Air Chief Marshal Singh's optimism about timelines reflects high-level buy-in, crucial for resource allocation. Meeting AMCA deadlines will be vital amid regional threats from advanced adversaries.





The TEJAS program's silver jubilee heralds an era of accelerated advancement, with TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA poised to redefine India's air power. DRDO's commitment to schedule adherence promises a robust future for indigenous fighters.





