Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, has voiced robust support for the forthcoming Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, describing it as a landmark achievement.





In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul in New Delhi, Stener highlighted how this 'mother of all trade deals', as termed by Brussels, would generate positive momentum for India's economic relations with Norway and the wider European region.





Although Norway remains outside the EU framework, the ambassador emphasised her country's membership in the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).





She noted that Norway already enjoys a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India, which entered into force on 1 October, calling it a milestone in bilateral ties.





Stener pointed out that the EU constitutes Norway's largest trading partner, making enhanced India-Europe economic integration mutually beneficial for Oslo.





Amid a global resurgence of tariff wars and protectionism, the Norwegian envoy advocated firmly for free trade principles.





Referencing the trade policies of US President Donald Trump, which have affected economies including India and several European nations, Stener stressed Norway's stance as a small, open economy that thrives on open markets.





'We believe in a rules-based multilateral order and in dismantling trade barriers, not raising them,' she declared, dismissing protectionism as an inadequate response to worldwide uncertainties.





On a separate note, Stener addressed President Trump's repeated assertions that he merits the Nobel Peace Prize.





She clarified that the Norwegian government plays no part in selecting laureates, as the Norwegian Nobel Committee operates independently without interference from any authority.





The prize, she affirmed, is intended to preserve its status as an international and impartial honour.





Turning to geopolitics, Stener responded to recent US remarks on Greenland, reaffirming Norway's backing of Denmark's sovereignty over the territory, which forms part of the Kingdom of Denmark.





As a founding NATO member, Norway prioritises Arctic security within the alliance's framework, she added. In the realm of technology diplomacy, the ambassador confirmed Norway's commitment to the upcoming AI summit in India next month.





Norway endorses India's hosting of the event and its aim to 'democratise AI', with the Norwegian Minister for Digitalisation leading a substantial delegation that includes prominent business figures.





This participation underscores Oslo's eagerness to bolster technological collaboration with New Delhi.





Regarding President Trump's proposed 'Board of Peace' initiative for Gaza, Stener revealed that Norway received an invitation but has posed questions about its integration with United Nations structures.





Norway abstained from the signing ceremony in Davos, insisting on clarity about its alignment with UN mechanisms. Nevertheless, she reiterated Norway's endorsement of all authentic endeavours to secure peace in Gaza and to conclude the war in Ukraine.





Stener portrayed India-Norway relations as progressing positively and steadily, propelled by the fresh trade pact and rising business enthusiasm from both sides.





She further announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Norway later this year for the India-Nordic Summit, highlighting the deepening strategic and economic alignment between New Delhi and Oslo amid global turbulence.





Based On NDTV Report







