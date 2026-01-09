



The German Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, held a significant meeting with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on 9 January 2026.





This encounter, as announced by the Defence Ministry spokesperson, centred on bilateral security and defence matters. Dr Ackermann extended New Year greetings on behalf of the German side, setting a cordial tone for the discussions.





Talks delved into a broad spectrum of bilateral security and defence issues. A key focus emerged on priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. Such collaboration holds promise for advancing mutual technological capabilities between India and Germany.





This meeting builds on recent high-level engagements between the two nations. On 18 November 2025, the India-Germany High Defence Committee convened under the co-chairmanship of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and State Secretary Jens Plotner of the German Ministry of Defence. Those discussions similarly explored wide-ranging bilateral security and defence topics.





The November committee meeting underscored the imperative for a closer defence partnership. Both sides emphasised deeper industry collaboration, particularly in defence technology. Officials highlighted the potential to connect their respective defence industries for breakthroughs in niche technologies.





Leaders agreed that such joint efforts would yield cutting-edge defence solutions beneficial to both countries. This aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing under initiatives like 'Make in India' and Germany's expertise in precision engineering and advanced systems.





Further reinforcing ties, the 10th meeting of the India-Germany Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism occurred in Delhi in November 2025. This forum addressed shared concerns in combating terrorism, reflecting the multifaceted nature of their security cooperation.





The year 2025 commemorated 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Celebrations reaffirmed the mutual trust and shared values that form the bedrock of their longstanding relationship. Defence and security cooperation emerged as a cornerstone for future advancements.





These interactions signal an intensified focus on defence-industrial synergies. Priority areas likely encompass aerospace systems, naval technologies, and electronics, where German firms like Rheinmetall and ThyssenKrupp could partner with Indian entities such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).





Co-development and co-production initiatives could accelerate India's self-reliance goals. For instance, joint ventures in submarines, artillery, or missile systems would leverage Germany's engineering prowess alongside India's growing production ecosystem. Past MoUs, including those from the 2025 Aero India show, provide a foundation for such projects.





Geopolitically, this partnership gains relevance amid evolving Indo-Pacific dynamics. Both nations share interests in countering assertive behaviours from China and ensuring maritime security. Enhanced defence ties could include intelligence sharing and joint exercises, building on frameworks like the Quad.





The Ministry of Defence's post on X highlighted the ambassador's visit, underscoring its timeliness at the start of 2026. As India advances projects like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Gaganyaan, German collaboration in avionics or propulsion could prove invaluable.





Looking ahead, both sides appear poised to deepen their partnership. Regular dialogues, such as this one, foster trust and identify actionable opportunities. Industry linkages will be pivotal, with potential government incentives to facilitate technology transfer.





The Ackermann-Singh meeting exemplifies the upward trajectory of India-Germany defence relations. By prioritising co-development, both nations stand to enhance their strategic autonomy and global standing in defence innovation.





