



Olee.Space, a pioneering start-up founded in 2023 by Citoto Digital Personality Pvt Ltd., is revolutionising data transmission through laser beam technology. This innovation promises a cost-effective, high-speed alternative to traditional fibre optic cables, particularly suited for challenging terrains and defence applications. Led by James Solomon, the company has transformed a casual experiment into a robust solution for wireless optical communication.





James Solomon's journey began in 2017 during his internship with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where he worked on materials for missile warheads. Having completed his project ahead of schedule, he explored communication technologies amid India's telecom boom driven by Jio's entry. This shift highlighted the limitations of existing infrastructure, with few data centres handling internet routing for multiple states.





Data centres store and process vast amounts of information, where speed directly correlates with efficient data retrieval. In 2017, India relied on sparse facilities, prompting telecom giants like Airtel and Jio to invest in state-specific centres and 4G underground cables. These enhancements boosted computing speeds but underscored the vulnerabilities of cable-dependent systems.





Internet connectivity in India predominantly funnels through submarine and underground fibre optic cables, entering via Mumbai and exiting through Vizag. These connect to towers and exchanges, yet deployment proves expensive and maintenance-intensive, especially in remote hills, mountains, deserts, or maritime environments. For defence and space sectors, such physical infrastructure becomes impractical.





James Solomon identified a critical gap: the need for a reliable, high-bandwidth communication system independent of cables, operable across land, sea, stratosphere, and space. His initial foray into Television White Space (TVWS)—unused spectrum post-government auctions—aimed to serve Tier 2 and 3 cities. However, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rejected it, reserving the band for emergencies like wartime scenarios.





Undeterred, Solomon pivoted to LoRa technology, which offers long-range, low-power wireless communication. Both TVWS and LoRa required spectrum licences, stalling progress. He then considered satellite telecom, contacting entities like Starlink, Kuiper, and OneWeb, but regulatory hurdles from European Space Agencies blocked access to space spectrum.





The breakthrough arrived with free-space optical communication (FSOC) using laser beams. Realising light operates outside regulated spectrum bands, Solomon eliminated licensing costs. In 2019, he constructed a 10-foot experimental setup to transmit data via laser light through air, tackling impurities like smoke, dust, and rain that plague open-air transmission.





Fibre optic cables shield light within glass, ensuring no data loss from environmental interference. Replicating this wirelessly demanded advanced techniques. Solomon adopted Light Modulation Techniques (LMT), which vary light wave parameters such as amplitude, frequency, phase, or polarisation to encode data.





Complementing LMT, Pointing, Acquisition, and Tracking (PAT) systems ensure precise beam alignment. PAT points the laser towards the receiver, acquires the initial signal for a preliminary link, and tracks adjustments for movements, vibrations, and atmospheric distortions. These established technologies required innovative refinement for superior performance.





Over four years, Olee.Space iterated relentlessly, involving over 27 engineers and scientists. They developed gimbals, cameras, tripod mountings, and advanced optics. Collaborations with IITs, defence bodies, and international universities validated and co-developed the tech, culminating in efficient light-based data transfer by 2023.





The system employs invisible laser beams to relay gigabits of data per second through the air, akin to signalling between mountaintops with a torch. It bypasses underground cables, slashes costs, and thrives in extremes like deserts, seas, or stratospheric balloons. Deployment takes hours, with no fibre needed.





Olee.Space's FSOC delivers 1.25 Gbps to 100 Gbps connectivity, field-tested with the Indian Navy, Air Force, and defence agencies, plus commercial campuses and telecom networks. Its blend of speed, security, and scalability positions it strongly in India and abroad, offering a terrestrial-stratospheric-space continuum.





Funding totals ₹27 crore, comprising ₹2.5 crore from internal and angel sources, plus ₹24 crore from Indian and global venture capitalists. This capital fuels expansion amid rising internet demands.





Competitors include Mynaric (Germany), Skyloom (US), Transcelestial (Singapore), and Aalyria (US), which emphasise costly low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite links with limited adaptability. Olee.Space differentiates through defence-proven reliability, lower cost per Gbps, and versatile solutions designed in India for global markets.





Looking ahead to 2027, Olee.Space targets 100 Gbps bidirectional FSOC systems. Plans include deploying over 10,000 terrestrial and airborne optical laser nodes across India, scaling manufacturing in Pune, Bengaluru, and Vietnam, and creating a global testbed for satellite-to-ground optical links with European partners.





This ambition aligns with surging internet penetration, potentially reshaping connectivity in underserved regions and strategic sectors. Olee.Space exemplifies indigenous innovation, bridging telecom gaps while advancing India's defence and space capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







