



The Hellenic Army’s decision to assess TATA’s Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) as a contender in its modernisation program marks a notable deepening of Indo‑Greek defence engagement and a significant opportunity for India’s armoured vehicle industry.





The move follows a structured approach by Athens to replace or supplement ageing platforms in its infantry and mechanised formations with modern 8×8 armoured vehicles that can cope with Greece’s diverse geography and emerging operational demands.





On 12 December 2025, representatives of TATA and the Hellenic Army General Staff met in Athens to formalise the temporary availability of at least one WhAP 8×8 vehicle for technical and operational evaluation in Greek conditions.





The vehicle will be subjected to trials focusing on mobility, protection, ergonomics and systems integration, with particular attention to performance in rugged mainland terrain, road networks, coastal regions and potential island‑littoral environments.





This evaluation will inform Greece’s internal competition among several 8×8 contenders as it seeks a cost‑effective yet capable solution that can be fielded at scale.





The WhAP itself is an Indian‑developed 8×8 wheeled armoured platform jointly designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and TATA Advanced Systems, and is also known domestically as the Kestrel.





It uses a monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, a central tyre inflation system and a high‑power diesel engine of around 600hp, providing a blend of on‑road speed and off‑road mobility intended for demanding theatres such as deserts, mountains and riverine terrain.





The design philosophy is modular, allowing a common chassis to support multiple mission variants and simplifying logistics, training and lifecycle support for operators.





In its infantry combat configuration, the WhAP is designed to carry a crew plus up to 10–12 dismounts, giving a typical complement of around a dozen soldiers under armour. The turret and weapon options showcased so far include a roof‑mounted, remote‑controlled weapon station with a 30×113 mm autocannon, a coaxial 7.62×51 mm machine gun, an automatic grenade launcher and provision for integrating anti‑tank guided missile (ATGM) launchers, enabling both direct‑fire support and anti‑armour engagements.





The same platform can also be configured as an armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, ambulance, mortar carrier and specialised CBRN response vehicle, providing a broad growth path.





One of the attributes of particular interest to Greece is WhAP’s amphibious capability, already demonstrated in Indian trials with dedicated water‑jet propulsion fitted for swimming operations. For a country that must plan for operations across island chains in the Aegean and along a complex coastline, an 8×8 that can negotiate water obstacles and support littoral manoeuvre adds clear operational value.





If configured appropriately, WhAP could support rapid reinforcement of island garrisons, river crossings and coastal security missions, complementing Greece’s existing mechanised forces and naval assets.





Operationally, WhAP has already seen limited induction with Indian forces, including deployment in high‑altitude regions such as Ladakh, as well as in other operational areas, which has provided a degree of validation under harsh climatic and terrain conditions.





Indian trials have included desert and riverine environments, as well as amphibious demonstrations, building a performance record that is now being used as part of its export pitch. Although Indian Army orders remain modest so far, a larger domestic contract for an armoured combat vehicle based on the WhAP platform is pending, which would significantly strengthen the platform’s production and sustainment base if finalised.





Morocco’s induction of the WhAP 8×8 has already given the platform its first overseas reference customer and a footprint in North Africa, with TATA Advanced Systems establishing a manufacturing facility at Berrechid dedicated to meeting the Royal Moroccan Army’s requirements.





The Berrechid plant, covering about 20,000 square metres, was inaugurated in 2025 and is producing vehicles under a multi‑year contract, with deliveries of the first batch confirmed in late 2025. This export success demonstrates TATA’s willingness to invest in overseas industrial partnerships and signals to prospective customers such as Greece that local workshare and technology collaboration options can be placed on the table.





For the Hellenic Army, evaluating WhAP comes at a time when several European and international 8×8 platforms are contending for procurement programs, each with varying levels of capability, industrial participation and cost.





European designs often bring mature NATO integration and extensive combat records, but they can be expensive and politically tied to established supplier blocs, while WhAP enters the field as a competitively priced, modern, modular system backed by a major non‑NATO defence producer. From a value‑for‑money perspective, a successful WhAP evaluation could allow Greece to field more hulls for a given budget, improving coverage across its mechanised brigades and rapid‑reaction units.





Strategically, the Greek evaluation aligns with a broader pattern of growing Indo‑Greek defence cooperation, which has included naval and air engagements, high‑level visits and participation in exercises such as INIOCHOS hosted by the Hellenic Air Force.





A land‑systems link through potential WhAP procurement would complement this trajectory by opening avenues for joint training, maintenance collaboration and possibly limited local production or assembly in Greece, consistent with European Union industrial policies. For India, a WhAP sale to Greece would mark the platform’s first entry into a NATO‑EU land force and significantly elevate New Delhi’s profile as a credible armoured vehicle exporter beyond the Global South.





Should the Greek trials prove satisfactory and a contract be concluded, Greece would become the second overseas operator of the WhAP after Morocco and the first in Europe. This would likely boost confidence among other prospective customers, including those in Europe and elsewhere who have already expressed interest, and could encourage further investments by TATA and DRDO in variant development, protection upgrades and network‑centric integration to suit NATO standards.





In such a scenario, WhAP would transition from being primarily an Indian showcase of indigenous armoured design into a globally competitive family of 8×8 platforms with a distributed manufacturing and support ecosystem.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







