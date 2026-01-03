



A Zee news report states that the developmental firing trials of the indigenous ramjet shells were recently successfully carried out at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in the state of Rajasthan.





India stands on the brink of a transformative leap in artillery capabilities with the development of 155 mm ramjet-powered shells, positioning the Indian Army as the first in the world to deploy such technology.





Co-developed by IIT-Madras and the Indian Army under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, these shells promise to revolutionise tube artillery by dramatically extending range and speed. Successful developmental trials have already been conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, marking a pivotal milestone in indigenous defence innovation.





The project, supported by the Army Technology Board, adapts ramjet propulsion—typically seen in missiles—to standard artillery ammunition. Ramjets function as air-breathing engines, drawing oxygen from the atmosphere to sustain thrust after initial gun propulsion, enabling continuous acceleration.





This design addresses key challenges such as steady burn rates at high velocities, efficient air intake for compression, and structural resistance during launch at Mach 3 speeds.





Conventional 155 mm shells achieve ranges of 30 to 40 km, or up to 60 km with advanced base-bleed variants. Ramjet assistance elevates this to an initial operational range of 60 to 80 km, with future iterations targeting over 100 km. Speeds reach Mach-3, equivalent to approximately 3700 km/h, rendering interception by enemy air defences exceedingly difficult.





A standout feature is the plug-and-play compatibility, allowing retrofitting onto existing 155 mm shells without requiring new gun platforms. Professor P A Ramakrishnan of IIT-Madras has emphasised that once matured, the technology integrates seamlessly with systems like the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, ATAGS, Dhanush, Sharang, and K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers. This universality enhances logistics and accelerates fielding across diverse terrains.





Precision remains paramount at extended ranges, with integration of a Precision Guidance Kit using India's NavIC satellite system and GPS backup, achieving a circular error probable of around 10 metres. Ongoing optimisations focus on thrust-to-drag ratios, as simulations indicate potential ranges up to 89.7 km under ideal conditions. Private sector proposals even suggest variants reaching 150 km with 5.2 kg payloads in GPS-denied environments.





Strategically, these shells enable deep strikes via cost-effective tube artillery, bypassing the expense of missiles for targeting enemy command nodes, logistics hubs, and airfields deep behind lines. Along borders with Pakistan and China, they facilitate counter-battery fire, allowing Indian guns to neutralise threats while staying beyond retaliation range. This capability aligns with high-intensity conflict doctrines, enhancing survivability and decisiveness.





The global race for ramjet munitions underscores India's lead, with no other nation yet deploying such artillery shells operationally. Past efforts, like IIT-Madras's earlier ramjet concepts for 78 km range displayed at DefExpo 2022, have evolved into this mature project. Challenges persist, including miniaturised engines, heat-resistant materials, and balancing warhead size with propulsion components, but trials affirm feasibility.





Induction will bolster Atmanirbhar Bharat by slashing import reliance and unlocking export potential for high-tech munitions. As refinements continue, the Indian Army anticipates swift integration, redefining artillery's role in modern warfare. This achievement cements India's stature in defence R&D, particularly in aerospace and propulsion technologies.

At the current stage, the project is being developed and optimised. The team is working on:



Parameters For Optimality





Call-Backs for steady burn rates, even at Mach 3 velocities. Air Intake System design, which would allow efficient compression of oxygen during flight. Resistance while firing the shells using gun propulsion during Mach 3 velocities, where the shells have been designed to maintain their thrust. Doubling the Range: 60km to 100km+ Standard 155mm artillery shells usually have a range of 30–40 km. However, ramjet technology would use an engine that breathes oxygen from the air to produce continuous thrust after being fired from the gun. Initial Operational Range: From 60 to 80 kilometers. Future Variants: targeted to exceed 100 kilometers. Hypersonic Speed: The shots reach speeds of as much as Mach 3 ($3704.4 \\text{ km/hr}$), simply too fast to be intercepted.





Universal Compatibility-Retrofitting





One of the most significant benefits of this indigenous tech is its "plug-and-play" nature. According to Professor P.A. Ramakrishnan of IIT-Madras, the system is designed to be retrofitted onto existing 155 mm shells.





That would imply that India does not have to make any new platforms; the ramjet shells can be employed across all existing and future artillery systems, including:





M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers ATAGS-Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System Artillery Guns like Dhanush and Sharang K9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzers





Deep Strike Capability





Ramjet shells enable destruction of enemy command nodes, logistics hubs, and airfields 60-80 km deep, far beyond forward troops, using tube artillery instead of costly missiles. This provides a decisive edge in border conflicts with China and Pakistan by striking high-value targets asymmetrically.

​

Counter-Battery Advantage





Extended range allows Indian batteries to neutralise enemy artillery while staying outside retaliatory fire, with 30-50% range increase over base-bleed or standard shells. For instance, ATAGS achieves 80 km strikes, outranging typical 40-45 km adversary systems.

​

Development Status





Led by Professor P.A. Ramakrishna at IIT-Madras Aerospace Engineering, the project has Army Technology Board approval and Pokhran trial success. Munitions India Limited will scale production, with induction by late 2026-2027.

​

Based On Zee News Report







