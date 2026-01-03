



SAAB, the Swedish defence company, is exploring direct cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space to develop a sixth-generation combat aircraft. This initiative stems from statements by SAAB CEO Micael Johansson in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.





The proposal arises amid financial constraints for Sweden and challenges in Germany's involvement with the Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project.





Johansson highlighted SAAB's possession of essential technologies and competencies for a prospective fighter jet. He stressed the strong existing relations between SAAB and Airbus in aviation and defence equipment. Any partnership would demand preservation of key industrial competencies for both firms, alongside firm political backing from Sweden and Germany.





Such collaboration could merge SAAB's expertise in light combat aircraft with Airbus's capacity for large-scale European programmes. The companies already collaborate technically, as SAAB provides Arexis electronic warfare systems for the Eurofighter modernisation via Airbus. This prior work has bolstered their industrial ties.





The FCAS project faces significant hurdles, including stalled progress and disputes over workshare. Airbus Defence and Space is enduring difficulties, with a CDU/CSU Bundestag member declaring no future for the European sixth-generation effort. Germany, France, and Spain recently postponed decisions on FCAS indefinitely, exacerbating uncertainties.





Airbus has signalled intentions to pursue a sixth-generation fighter excluding France's Dassault Aviation. This stems from Dassault's push for an 80% stake, covering fuselage and engines via Safran, which alarms Airbus over work division. France prioritises export autonomy, heightening tensions.





Persistent industrial disagreements centre on leadership, technology control, and national interests. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expressed confidence in FCAS despite Dassault frictions, yet German officials and unions question viability. IG Metall urged Dassault's removal, citing prioritisation of French gains.





SAAB views Airbus partnership as viable if FCAS falters, allowing focus on strengths without dependency. Johansson anticipates a decade for a manned jet by the late 2030s, with unmanned variants sooner in four to five years. Discussions with Airbus on concepts continue, pending political commitment.





Germany and France sought to resolve FCAS deadlock in late 2025 talks, emphasising combat cloud and drones. Yet doubts linger, with Dassault's CEO uncertain on advancement amid €100 billion stakes. Alternatives like SAAB-Airbus ties gain traction as FCAS risks fragmentation.





For Sweden, strapped budgets make solo development challenging, positioning cooperation as a lifeline. Germany, facing FCAS delays, could benefit from SAAB's agility in Gripen-like designs. This aligns with broader European defence needs for timely sixth-generation capabilities.





Existing SAAB-Airbus synergies, like Eurofighter upgrades, pave the way for deeper integration. Preserving autonomy ensures no dominance by one partner, fostering transparent contributions. Success hinges on governmental resolve amid geopolitical pressures.





​Agencies







