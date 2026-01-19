



Enhanced satellite constellations are revolutionising Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region.





These 'watchful eyes' in orbit provide persistent monitoring of vast maritime domains, adversarial movements, and strategic chokepoints. Real-time data streams from these assets now flow directly into tri-service operational centres, enabling seamless decision-making among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





The Indian Armed Forces have accelerated the deployment of such constellations through indigenous efforts and international partnerships. Missions like the EOS series from ISRO deliver high-resolution electro-optical imaging, while RISAT radars offer all-weather surveillance.





Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads penetrate cloud cover, tracking naval vessels and missile launches even during monsoons prevalent in the region.





Hyperspectral and multispectral sensors aboard newer satellites detect subtle signatures, from camouflage to chemical emissions. This granularity supports everything from border patrols along the Line of Actual Control to anti-submarine warfare in the Indian Ocean. Data fusion algorithms process petabytes of imagery, prioritising threats for human analysts.





Integration with ground stations has matured, with direct downlink to mobile terminals on warships and forward bases. The Network for Spectrum and Exploit (NETRA) program exemplifies this, linking airborne early-warning systems with space-based feeds. Tri-service centres like the Defence Space Agency's hubs in Bengaluru now orchestrate this symphony of sensors.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted 2024-25 as the era of "technology absorption," where platforms like the Akashteer command system and integrated battle management software were fielded. Platforms transitioned from silos to interoperability, with AI-driven tools absorbing vast datasets from drones and radars.





This phase laid the groundwork for 2026's focus: "networking and data centricity." The military now shifts from owning technology to mastering its digital flow across units. Commanders emphasise jointmanship, where a satellite spotting a Chinese carrier group triggers instant alerts to IAF fighters and IN submarines.





Data centricity hinges on secure mesh networks, resilient to jamming and cyber threats. The Indian Navy's Project 18 destroyers and TEJAS MK-2 fighters incorporate software-defined radios for space-to-tactics loops. Quantum-secure links, under DRDO trials, promise un-hackable channels amid rising electronic warfare in the Indo-Pacific.





AI plays a pivotal role in this paradigm. Machine learning models predict adversary manoeuvres from satellite tracks, fusing them with SIGINT from GSAT-7 series birds. Edge computing on satellites reduces latency, pushing analytics closer to the source rather than central servers vulnerable to attack.





The Indo-Pacific theatre demands this evolution. China's expanding constellations, including the Yaogan series, challenge India's vigilance over the Malacca Strait and Andaman Sea. PLA Navy deployments necessitate 24/7 ISR, where delays in data relay could prove fatal.





India counters with diversified orbits: low-Earth for rapid revisit, geostationary for persistent cover. Private players like Pixxel and Skyroot bolster this, launching microsatellites with sub-metre resolution. The Agnibaan vehicle promises responsive launches for on-demand replenishment.





Tri-service fusion centres exemplify data centricity. The Joint Operations Centre in Delhi ingests feeds from 50-plus satellites, correlating them with UAV swarms and human intelligence. Visualisation dashboards allow generals to "see" battlespaces in 3D, simulating outcomes before strikes.





Challenges persist in bandwidth and sovereignty. Spectrum congestion from commercial Starlink-like services risks interference, prompting indigenous alternatives like the Bharatiya Antriksha Station's planned network. Data localisation mandates ensure sensitive feeds stay within Indian servers.





Cyber resilience is paramount. Adversaries like Pakistan's nascent space programme or China's hacking prowess target these links. Multi-factor encryption and blockchain-ledgered data trails safeguard integrity, with exercises like TROPEX-26 testing disruptions.





Networking extends to allies. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) partners share ISR via secure gateways, as seen in Malabar exercises. US NRO data and Japanese QZSS augmentation enhance India's grid, fostering collective deterrence against coercion.





Economic imperatives drive this shift. Indigenous production under Atmanirbhar Bharat cuts costs; HAL and Tata Advanced Systems now build satellite buses. By 2030, India aims for 1,000 satellites, fuelling a defence space economy worth billions.





Training adapts accordingly. Officers at the Defence Services Staff College now master data analytics alongside tactics. Simulations integrate real satellite feeds, preparing tri-service teams for network-centric warfare.





General Dwivedi's vision signals maturity. From absorption to orchestration, India's military harnesses space as a force multiplier. In an era of grey-zone conflicts, these watchful eyes ensure vigilance turns into victory.





This trajectory positions India as a space power, securing the Indo-Pacific amid great-power rivalry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







