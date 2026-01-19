



AXISCADES Technologies Limited, a Bangalore-headquartered firm with expertise across aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, has revealed that its subsidiary Mistral Solutions has clinched a significant ₹100 crore contract.





This deal stems from India's Low-Level Transportable Radar (LLTR) Ashwini program, which focuses on developing an indigenous low-level transportable radar system.





The contract, awarded under the auspices of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), entails the supply of signal and data processing units along with associated spares. Deliveries are slated over a two-year period, underscoring the project's emphasis on reliable, sustained production.





Mistral Solutions, renowned for its prowess in defence electronics, will leverage its specialised capabilities in signal processing and data handling to fulfil this order. These units form the critical 'brain' of the LLTR Ashwini radar, enabling real-time detection and tracking of low-altitude targets such as drones, aircraft, and missiles in cluttered environments.





The LLTR Ashwini radar itself represents a milestone in India's push for self-reliance in radar technology. Designed as a lightweight, transportable system, it operates in the S-band frequency, offering enhanced mobility for forward deployment along borders or in tactical scenarios. Its indigenous development aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing dependence on foreign imports.





DRDO's involvement highlights its pivotal role in conceptualising and prototyping the radar, while BEL handles production scaling and integration. The program builds on lessons from earlier systems like the LLTR (Low Level Transportable Radar), incorporating advanced gallium nitride (GaN)-based transmitters for superior range and resolution.





For AXISCADES, this contract bolsters its footprint in the burgeoning defence electronics ecosystem. Mistral's selection positions the group as a vital contributor to indigenisation, where private players increasingly complement public sector undertakings. The deal could pave the way for follow-on orders, especially as India expands its radar networks amid regional security challenges.





Financially, the ₹100 crore infusion provides a substantial revenue stream for Mistral over two years, potentially improving AXISCADES' order book visibility. Shares of the company may see positive sentiment, reflecting investor confidence in its defence pivot. AXISCADES reported robust growth in its latest quarterly results, with defence contributing significantly to its topline.





This development occurs against a backdrop of accelerated defence procurement in India. The 2025-26 defence budget allocated over ₹6 lakh crore, with a sharp focus on indigenous systems. Contracts like this exemplify the success of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, prioritising local content thresholds above 50 per cent.





Broader implications extend to supply chain resilience. By sourcing signal processing units locally, the LLTR Ashwini program mitigates risks from global disruptions, such as those seen in semiconductor shortages. Mistral's AI integration expertise could further evolve the radar's algorithms for adaptive threat discrimination.





Strategically, deployable LLTR Ashwini radars enhance India's air defence posture, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). Their low-level detection capability counters stealthy incursions, complementing high-end systems like the Arudhra or Ashwini-3D radars.





AXISCADES' win also signals the maturation of Bangalore's defence corridor. As a hub for firms like HAL, ISRO affiliates, and start-ups, the city fosters synergies in avionics and radar tech. Mistral's track record with UAV electronics and sensor fusion adds credibility to its role here.





Looking ahead, this contract may catalyse partnerships. Mistral could collaborate with BEL on future variants or export-oriented radars, tapping into India's growing defence exports, which crossed ₹21,000 crore in FY25. For AXISCADES, it reinforces its transformation from engineering services to a defence OEM contender.





The ₹100 crore order not only validates Mistral's technical edge but also advances India's radar sovereignty, fortifying national security through homegrown innovation.





