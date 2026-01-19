



Intelligence agencies have issued a critical alert ahead of India's Republic Day on 26 January 2026, cautioning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may target Delhi and various other cities across the nation.





This warning underscores a heightened threat perception during the national celebrations, prompting enhanced vigilance from security forces.





The alert specifically highlights the role of Punjab-based gangsters, who are increasingly serving as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers based abroad. These criminal elements are allegedly being exploited by overseas operatives to advance separatist agendas and undermine internal security.





Such gangsters maintain active operations in Haryana, the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, forging gradual links with Khalistani terror networks.





Khalistani outfits, long proscribed under Indian law, continue to pose persistent threats through transnational networks often supported from countries like Canada, the UK, and Pakistan.





Recent investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have exposed their reliance on local criminals for logistics, funding via extortion and narcotics, and execution of plots. Bangladesh-based groups, potentially linked to Islamist extremists, represent a newer vector, exploiting porous borders and regional instability to project threats into India.





Security apparatus has responded decisively to the intelligence inputs. Delhi Police, in coordination with paramilitary units, has deployed multi-layered defences along Kartavya Path, the venue for the Republic Day parade. This includes reinforced barricades, intensified patrolling, and advanced surveillance via CCTV networks integrated with facial recognition systems.





Anti-drone squads and sniper teams positioned on elevated structures further bolster aerial and elevated threat mitigation. North Delhi Police executed multiple mock drills in early January 2026 at high-risk sites such as Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, and metro stations. These exercises tested response timelines, inter-agency coordination, and public sensitisation against suspicious activities.





The broader context reveals evolving hybrid threats where organised crime converges with terrorism. Punjab gangsters, entrenched in drug smuggling and extortion rackets, provide operational depth to ideologically driven handlers. Intelligence Bureau sources emphasise that these networks are being radicalised remotely, amplifying risks during high-profile events like Republic Day.





Historical precedents, including past disruptions at Red Fort and targeted attacks during national festivities, inform the current posture. Recent NIA chargesheets against aides of Khalistani figures like Lakhbir Singh Landa illustrate ongoing conspiracies involving cross-border arms and financing. Bangladesh's post-political upheaval landscape may have emboldened terror outfits to align against India.





Authorities urge heightened public awareness, advising citizens to report unattended objects or unusual behaviour. Preparations for the 77th Republic Day parade proceed unabated, featuring 30 tableaux celebrating cultural diversity and progress, under an ironclad security blanket. This proactive stance aims to neutralise risks and ensure seamless festivities.





Based On TOI Report





