



External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar delivered a firm message to Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday, urging Poland to adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.





During their meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar expressed strong concerns about actions that might inadvertently fuel terrorist infrastructure in India's neighbourhood. He emphasised that selective targeting of India remains both unfair and unjustified, repeating this point to underscore its importance.





Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, drew on Sikorski's familiarity with the region. 'You are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism,' he stated. He called on Poland to refrain from any measures that could support such threats, highlighting the need for unwavering resolve against terrorism.





Sikorski responded affirmatively, agreeing on the necessity to counter transnational and cross-border terrorism. He referenced a recent incident in Poland where arson and attempted state terrorism targeted a railway line under a moving train. Thankfully, the terrorists' incompetence prevented casualties, but the event reinforced Poland's understanding of these dangers.





The Polish leader also concurred on the unfairness of selective targeting, extending it to tariffs. 'In Europe, we know something about that as well, and we feel that this is leading to global trade turbulence,' Sikorski noted. This exchange linked security concerns with broader economic frictions.





Jaishankar acknowledged that selective targeting extends beyond tariffs. 'Of course, the selective targeting is not limited to tariffs. I think there have been other forms of selective targeting, but we will discuss that,' he replied. This opened the door for deeper bilateral dialogue on multiple fronts.





Amid these pointed exchanges, Jaishankar highlighted the robust economic ties between India and Poland. He described Poland as one of India's largest trading partners in Central Europe, with bilateral trade surging by nearly 200 per cent over the past decade. India's sustained economic growth offers substantial opportunities for Polish businesses seeking to expand in Asia.





Sikorski's visit to India spans from 17 to 19 January, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs. Prior to the New Delhi meetings, he visited Jaipur and participated in the Jaipur Literature Festival. This cultural engagement preceded high-level diplomatic discussions in the national capital.





India and Poland enjoy long-standing friendly relations, elevated to a Strategic Partnership. Diplomatic ties were established in 1954, with India opening its embassy in Warsaw in 1957. These foundations have supported consistent collaboration across various domains.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Poland on 21-22 August 2024 marked a historic milestone. It was the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. During the trip, Modi held restricted and delegation-level talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and a tete-a-tete with President Andrzej Duda, followed by delegation-level discussions.





This latest meeting occurs against the backdrop of advancing India-EU relations. India is in the final phase of negotiations for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement. European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are slated to visit India later this month for the 16th EU-India Summit on 27 January.





Jaishankar's tough stance reflects India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, particularly cross-border threats from its neighbourhood. By invoking shared experiences and economic incentives, the discussions aim to align Poland—and by extension, the EU—more closely with India's security priorities. The exchange signals a pragmatic approach, balancing admonition with partnership.





As bilateral trade flourishes and strategic dialogues deepen, such meetings reinforce the India-Poland relationship's resilience. They also underscore the interconnectedness of security, trade, and regional stability in an era of global turbulence. Future summits, including the EU-India gathering, promise further momentum in this vital partnership.











