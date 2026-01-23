



Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), addressed the 45th convocation of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad on 22 January. In a pre-recorded video message, he emphasised how ISRO transforms setbacks into valuable learning opportunities.





The organisation, he noted, achieves success in the vast majority of its missions. Yet, occasional failures serve as critical moments for growth and recovery. This mindset, Dr Narayanan asserted, is essential for any ambitious endeavour.





He urged the graduating students to cultivate self-confidence and a proactive "can do" attitude. Teamwork and a willingness to embrace risks are equally vital, he added, drawing directly from ISRO's experiences as a research and development powerhouse.





Recent events underscore his point. Earlier this month, the PSLV-C62 mission, which carried 16 satellites including a foreign Earth observation payload, encountered an anomaly in its third stage. The rocket failed to deploy the satellites into their intended orbit.





A comparable issue arose in May 2025 with the PSLV-C61-EOS-09 launch. There, a motor pressure problem led to a drop in chamber pressure, preventing success. Despite these hurdles, ISRO views them as stepping stones rather than defeats.





Dr Narayanan stressed that true innovation trumps mere financial resources. A designer armed with imagination, he said, can outpace even the wealthiest organisation lacking creativity. Graduates must use their intellect to overcome resource limitations.





He called on the young designers to set bold aims and targets. Their contributions should align with the national goal of transforming India into a developed country by 2047. Progress since independence demonstrates what determination can achieve.





At the time of independence in 1947, 94.4 per cent of Indians lived below the poverty line. Today, India has overtaken the United Kingdom—its former colonial ruler—to claim the world's fourth-largest economy.





Literacy rates tell a similar story of advancement. Independence saw only about 12 per cent literacy; now, the figure approaches 80 per cent. Institutions like NID exemplify this educational leap.





India's strides in science and technology have been equally remarkable. Dr Narayanan recalled the modest origins in 1963, when India launched its first rocket—provided by the United States—from its own soil.





Fast forward to December 2025: ISRO successfully orbited the United States' heaviest communication satellite using an Indian rocket on a commercial basis. The placement was precise, marking a commercial milestone.





The Chandrayaan program stands as another triumph. Missions like Chandrayaan-1, 2, and 3 have elevated India's global space profile, with notable achievements throughout 2025.





Looking ahead, ISRO has designated 2026-27 as the "Gaganyaan year." The human spaceflight mission remains on track for completion by 2027. Collaboration with NID focuses on ergonomics and crew module optimisation for this landmark project.





Ambitions extend further. Plans include Chandrayaan-4 and 5, India's independent space station by 2035, and the "next generation launchers" program. These initiatives enjoy direct guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





By 2040, ISRO aims to send Indian astronauts to the Moon and return them safely. Such goals reflect a bold vision for self-reliance in space exploration.





The convocation, themed "Imagination to Impact," drew distinguished guests. These included Dinesh Kumar Singh, Distinguished Scientist and Director of the Human Space Flight Centre; Praveen Mahto, Principal Economic Adviser; and NID Director Ashok Mondal.





In total, 543 students received degrees. This comprised one PhD scholar, 355 Master of Design graduates, and 187 Bachelor of Design graduates across various disciplines.





Dr Narayanan's message resonated as a call to action. For ISRO and NID alike, imagination fuels impact, turning challenges into catalysts for India's futuristic ascent.





Based On PTI Report







