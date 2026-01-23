



Germany's Ambassador to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, has voiced cautious optimism about a potential breakthrough in the long-stalled EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the upcoming India-EU Summit in New Delhi.





The summit follows the historic visit of the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council as chief guests for India's Republic Day on 26 January. This marks a first for the EU's top leadership, symbolising the deepening partnership between the two sides.





Dr Ackermann described the occasion as a "huge honour" that underscores how "strong and close" EU-India relations have become. Europeans, he noted, are "very, very happy about it and excited." The envoy recently met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar alongside other EU diplomats, highlighting extensive overlaps in priorities amid a "world full of tensions."





At the summit's core lies the FTA, which Dr Ackermann called a potential "game changer" for bilateral ties. He anticipates an announcement, citing positive signals from Brussels and the EU delegation in New Delhi. German businesses, in particular, view it as a catalyst to expand operations in India.





The ambassador framed the FTA against rising global trade tensions, implicitly critiquing tariff-heavy approaches. "Tariff policies are exactly the contrary of what the EU is advising and advocating," he stated. With the EU as the world's largest single market of 450 million people, an India-EU deal would signal that "free trade is the way forward, not tariffs."





Beyond commerce, the summit aims to forge a roadmap for enhanced security and defence cooperation. Dr Ackermann emphasised alignment on critical issues, positioning India and the EU as natural partners in an unstable global landscape. This builds on shared interests in safeguarding supply chains and strategic autonomy.





Climate change, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies will also feature prominently. These challenges, the envoy said, demand collaborative solutions. The EU, as a "strong confederation of countries," and India can leverage the summit to address them jointly.





People-to-people links are another focus, with Germany easing visa processes for Indians. Transit visa requirements have been lifted, and issuance volumes rise by 5-10% annually. Waiting times average just two or three days, making Germany a "reliable service provider" for Indian travellers.





On the Russia-Ukraine war, Dr Ackermann welcomed ceasefire discussions but insisted any peace must gain Kyiv's approval. "Ukraine is the aggressed partner," he affirmed, adding that negotiations without its consent would be "not fair and not just."





Recent transatlantic frictions over Greenland served as a "wake-up call" for Europe, prompting greater unity and self-reliance. Dr Ackermann noted the receding immediate military risks but stressed the need for cohesive European action.





In West Asia, he expressed reservations about informal "Board of Peace" proposals, insisting that "without the United Nations, there is no legitimacy in international dealings." Global peace initiatives must anchor in the UN framework.





Germany's commitment to India extends to technology, with strong participation lined up for the forthcoming AI summit in New Delhi. Research and tech cooperation will play an "ever-growing role" in ties, complementing defence and strategic dialogues.





This momentum follows Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent visit with a major business delegation, aimed at paving the way for the FTA. Dr Ackermann reiterated his "cautiously optimistic" stance, urging momentum to ensure the deal "sees the light of day."





As New Delhi hosts Europe's leaders, the summit holds potential to redefine EU-India relations across trade, security, and innovation. A successful FTA could unlock economic gains while bolstering strategic alignment in a multipolar world.





Based On NDTV Report







