



India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission continues unabated despite a recent setback in the PSLV-C62 launch, according to Dr V Narayanan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Speaking at the national-level AJK Excellent Educator Awards in Coimbatore on Saturday, Narayanan reassured stakeholders that the mission remains unaffected by the significant third-stage deviation encountered during the PSLV-C62 flight.





This incident, while notable, does not impact the human-rated launch vehicle critical to Gaganyaan's success.





The PSLV-C62 mission experienced an anomaly that led to payload deployment issues, but Narayanan emphasised that Gaganyaan relies on a distinct qualification trajectory. ISRO's rigorous testing regime, including unmanned missions and crew module validations, proceeds independently.





"The Gaganyaan mission remains unaffected," he stated firmly, underscoring the programme's robust redundancy measures.





Narayanan's address highlighted India's strides in space exploration amid broader economic achievements. He noted that India now ranks fourth globally in economic growth, bolstering investments in high-technology sectors like aerospace. The nation pioneered a soft landing near the Moon's South Pole with Chandrayaan-3, demonstrating precision engineering under resource constraints.





ISRO's imaging capabilities have advanced remarkably, with cameras capturing crystal-clear lunar surface details. Narayanan pointed to the GSLV MK-III's capacity to loft 9,000 kg payloads into geostationary transfer orbit, positioning India among elite spacefaring powers. Aditya-L1's solar observatory further cements this status, as one of only four countries equipped to study the Sun comprehensively.





Looking ahead, Narayanan outlined ambitious timelines for India's independent space infrastructure. Work on a dedicated Indian space station is slated to commence by 2028, with operational readiness targeted for 2035. This modular station will support sustained human presence in low Earth orbit, fostering microgravity research and technology demonstrations.





Gaganyaan itself marks India's entry into crewed spaceflight, aiming to orbit three astronauts for three days by late 2026 or early 2027. Recent milestones include successful TV-D1 and TV-D2 test flights, validating the crew escape system and human-rated systems.





Crew training progresses at ISRO's Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru, with four selected astronauts—Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla—undergoing rigorous preparation, including overseas modules with NASA and ESA.





Narayanan told reporters post-event that multiple space projects prioritise Gaganyaan, reflecting its national significance under the 'Make in India' initiative. Over 70% of components are indigenous, minimising foreign dependencies. Partnerships with DRDO enhance life support and re-entry technologies, vital for safe crew return from 400 km altitude.





As India eyes Gaganyaan's liftoff from Sriharikota, Narayanan's words signal resilience. This mission not only realises PM Modi's 2018 vision but elevates India's global stature, paving the way for lunar ambitions and beyond.





