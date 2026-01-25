



TuTr Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully testing a prototype electromagnetic cargo transportation system at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla, Gujarat.





This trial marks a pivotal step in India's quest for smarter, more sustainable port logistics amid surging cargo volumes and stringent environmental regulations.





The demonstration involved a Linear Induction Motor (LIM) technology-based system, which propelled electrically powered cargo pods along fixed tracks using electromagnetic forces.





Conducted at one of India's busiest maritime gateways, the test highlighted the system's potential to alleviate congestion while enhancing efficiency in high-throughput port operations.





Aravind S. Bharadwaj, co-founder of TuTr Hyperloop, confirmed that the indigenous propulsion system met all performance expectations during the trials. This success transitions laboratory-developed research into practical, industrial applications, paving the way for broader deployment in live port environments.





Buoyed by the results, Deendayal Port Authority now plans to progress to a live demonstration of magnetic levitation (maglev) technology. This advancement positions Kandla as a frontrunner in piloting next-generation mobility solutions for ports, aligning with national goals for technological self-reliance.





Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the port authority, emphasised the trial's role in showcasing India's burgeoning expertise in designing and deploying sophisticated transportation technologies domestically. He noted that supporting a maglev pilot dovetails perfectly with the port's vision for smart, sustainable, and globally competitive infrastructure.





LIM systems stand out for their fully electric operation, minimal moving parts, and capacity for autonomous control. These attributes drastically reduce fuel consumption, maintenance expenses, and emissions compared to traditional diesel-powered or wheeled alternatives.





In port settings, LIM technology delivers smoother acceleration profiles and diminished mechanical wear, making it ideal for relentless freight handling. Ports across India, facing mounting pressures from rising trade volumes and decarbonisation mandates, could benefit immensely from such innovations.





For TuTr Hyperloop, this deployment represents a crucial benchmark in commercialising academic innovations. The company now eyes an economic feasibility study to assess full-scale implementation, with maglev trials as the logical next phase in its roadmap for indigenous logistics solutions.





The technology's scalability extends beyond ports to diverse applications, including warehouses, airports, and urban freight networks. Its electromagnetic propulsion eliminates reliance on fossil fuels, supporting India's commitments under global climate accords while bolstering operational resilience.





This Kandla project exemplifies fruitful collaboration between deep-tech start-ups and public infrastructure entities. Should the proof-of-concept mature successfully, it could blueprint similar partnerships nationwide, embedding home-grown solutions in critical sectors.





Such initiatives resonate strongly with the Centre's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns, fostering innovation in strategic domains like logistics and maritime trade. By prioritising indigenous systems, India aims to curtail import dependencies and elevate its position in global supply chains.





Looking ahead, TuTr Hyperloop anticipates export potential for its LIM and maglev platforms, positioning Indian technology as competitive on the international stage. Policymakers and port operators elsewhere may soon view Kandla's trials as a model for modernising freight infrastructure sustainably.





