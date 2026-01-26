



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a three-member United States Congressional delegation in New Delhi on Sunday, engaging in discussions on key facets of India-US relations. The meeting, attended by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, focused on security, trade, and critical technologies, signalling efforts to mend strains in bilateral ties.





The delegation comprised Representative Mike Rogers, Representative Adam Smith, and Jimmy Patronis, whose visit underscores Washington's interest in advancing negotiations for a comprehensive bilateral trade deal. Both nations have conducted multiple rounds of talks throughout last year, yet progress remains stalled, primarily over US demands to liberalise India's farm and dairy sectors.





Jaishankar described the interaction as productive on social media, highlighting discussions on India-US ties, the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He emphasised that congressional engagements have long formed a vital pillar of the partnership, reflecting their role in shaping policy amid evolving global challenges.





Ambassador Gor echoed this sentiment on X, noting the talks addressed bolstering security cooperation, expanding trade, and fostering collaboration in critical technologies such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. These domains hold strategic importance for India, aligning with its push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The backdrop to these discussions is marked by significant tensions. President Donald Trump's administration imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods last year, including a 25% punitive levy linked to India's purchases of Russian oil. This move exacerbated frictions, coming atop Trump's contentious claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025—a assertion New Delhi firmly rebutted.





Further strains arose from Washington's revised immigration policies, which have impacted Indian professionals and H-1B visa holders, a key constituency in bilateral people-to-people ties. These issues have tested the strategic convergence that defined the Quad framework and Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Despite these hurdles, both sides exhibit determination to advance. India's continued oil imports from Russia, necessitated by energy security amid global volatility, highlight divergent approaches to the Ukraine war. Yet, shared concerns over China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific provide common ground for deepened defence ties, including joint exercises and technology transfers.





The trade impasse centres on agriculture, where the US seeks greater market access for its dairy and farm products, clashing with India's protective measures for its millions of small farmers. Resolving this could unlock a deal worth billions, boosting India's manufacturing exports while addressing US concerns over intellectual property and digital trade.





Security discussions likely touched on counter-terrorism, maritime domain awareness, and defence procurement. India's indigenous programmes, such as the Tejas Mk2 fighter and BrahMos missile exports, complement US interests in supply chain resilience against adversarial dependencies.





Critical technologies emerged as a bright spot, with potential for co-development in quantum computing, 5G/6G networks, and space domains. India's ISRO and DRDO collaborations with NASA and US firms exemplify this, countering tensions elsewhere.





Congressional visits like this one serve as vital diplomatic channels, bypassing executive gridlock. Representatives Rogers and Smith, with their influence on defence and armed services committees, could advocate for tariff relief and Fast-Track authority for trade pacts.





As negotiations intensify ahead of potential 2026 deadlines, this meeting reaffirms mutual stakes in a resilient partnership. For India, balancing strategic autonomy with deepened US alignment remains paramount amid multipolar shifts.





Looking ahead, breakthroughs on tariffs and market access could herald a new phase, fortifying economic security and countering geopolitical risks from Eurasia to the Indian Ocean.





