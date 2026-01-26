



Bharat Forge, a leading Indian engineering conglomerate, has achieved a ground breaking milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing by unveiling the world's and India's first 155mm 52 calibre artillery gun mounted on a 4×4 high-mobility chassis, according to a X handle here





This innovative system, weighing just 24 tons, represents a significant leap forward in lightweight artillery technology, prioritising rapid deployment and operational versatility across diverse terrains.





The development aligns seamlessly with India's 'Make in India' initiative, showcasing Bharat Forge's prowess in integrating advanced metallurgy, precision engineering, and automotive expertise into military hardware. Unlike heavier towed or truck-mounted systems, this 4×4 chassis design enhances tactical mobility, allowing the gun to manoeuvre swiftly in forward areas without compromising firepower.





Initial testing phases have already validated the gun's performance, with rigorous evaluations confirming its stability, recoil management, and firing accuracy. Sources indicate that the prototype has undergone live-fire trials, demonstrating reliable operation under simulated combat conditions. It will soon proceed to the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) at Balasore, Odisha, for comprehensive user trials and high-angle fire tests.





For context, the Mounted Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), another indigenous marvel developed by DRDO in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems (a Bharat Forge entity), weighs 31 tons on its 6×6 chassis. While ATAGS excels in extended-range precision strikes—capable of reaching 48 kilometres with specialised ammunition—the Bharat Forge 4×4 gun offers superior lightness and agility at the cost of marginally lower payload capacity.





This weight differential, a seven-ton advantage, translates to enhanced strategic transportability. The 4×4 configuration enables airlift by medium-lift helicopters like the Chinook, reducing logistical burdens in high-altitude or island operations, such as those along India's northern borders or in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





The 155mm 52 calibre bore ensures compatibility with NATO-standard ammunition, broadening supply chains and interoperability with allied forces. Bharat Forge's design incorporates modular construction for swift maintenance, advanced digital fire-control systems for networked warfare, and automated loading mechanisms to sustain high rates of fire—up to 10 rounds per minute in burst mode.





This innovation stems from BharatForge's decade-long investment in artillery R&D through its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL). Earlier successes include the Ultra-Light Howitzer and Sarvatra bridgelaying systems, but the 4×4 155mm gun marks their entry into fully mountable, combat-ready platforms, positioning them as a formidable private-sector contender against global giants like BAE Systems or Elbit.





Strategic implications are profound for the Indian Army, which seeks to modernise its ageing artillery fleet under the Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan. With over 1,500 towed guns slated for replacement, lightweight systems like this could complement heavier platforms such as the K9 Vajra and Dhanush, creating a balanced, multi-domain firepower matrix.





Trials at Balasore will scrutinise the gun's endurance under extreme conditions, including rapid barrel wear, ammunition compatibility, and integration with command-and-control networks like the Advanced Artillery Command and Control System (AACS). Successful outcomes could fast-track General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR) clearance, paving the way for bulk production orders.





Economically, the project underscores the viability of private industry in defence. Bharat Forge's in-house capabilities—from barrel forging to chassis fabrication—minimise import dependence, potentially slashing costs by 30-40% compared to foreign equivalents like the French Caesar howitzer, which weighs around 18 tons but commands premium pricing.





Geopolitically, this development bolsters India's self-reliance narrative amid global supply chain disruptions. It also opens export avenues under the Defence Export Promotion Organisation, targeting nations in Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East seeking cost-effective, terrain-agnostic artillery.





Challenges remain, including scaling production amid raw material volatilities and ensuring cyber-secure electronics against evolving threats. Nonetheless, Bharat Forge's track record in automotive and aerospace components instils confidence in overcoming these hurdles.





As India accelerates its defence indigenisation targets—aiming for 70% domestic content by 2027—this 4×4 artillery gun exemplifies private-sector innovation driving national security. Its progression to Balasore trials signals imminent induction, potentially reshaping artillery doctrines in the region.





Agencies







