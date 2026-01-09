



US President Donald Trump dismissed the relevance of international law during an interview with The New York Times, stating that only his own morality and mind could limit his global power.





He emphasised, "I'm not looking to hurt people," but clarified that his administration would abide by such laws depending on their definition, positioning himself as the ultimate arbiter for US compliance.





Regarding China and Taiwan, Trump expressed confidence that President Xi Jinping would refrain from aggressive actions, such as choking off the island, while he remains in office. "He may do it after we have a different president, but I don't think he's going to do it with me as president," Trump remarked, following his direct warnings to Xi.





On NATO and Greenland, Trump acknowledged a potential trade-off between preserving the alliance and acquiring the territory, stressing the psychological and strategic value of outright ownership. He argued that possession provides elements unattainable through leases or treaties, surpassing mere agreements.





Trump praised his role in boosting European NATO spending as a percentage of GDP and claimed loyalty to the continent, asserting that without his influence, Russia would control all of Ukraine. He urged Europe to "shape up" while maintaining that relations would endure.





Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance warned European leaders to heed Trump's interest in Greenland, citing growing attention from "hostile adversaries." Vance highlighted its critical role in American and global missile defence, implying the US might act unilaterally if Europe fails to prioritise security.





Based On ANI Report







