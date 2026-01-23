



India’s anti-drone defences face relentless pressure from Pakistan, which has launched more than 800 drones across the border since Operation Sindoor. Defence sources reveal this surge marks a shift to low-level drone warfare, a tactic designed to probe and challenge Indian air defences.





These incursions are no mere isolated events but part of a calculated military strategy. Flying at low altitudes, the drones evade traditional radar detection, complicating interception efforts. Most sightings have concentrated along the Rajasthan and Punjab borders, though activity has spread elsewhere.





Indian security forces have responded decisively, downing nearly 240 drones to date. Among those recovered, five carried weapons or war-related materials, underscoring the hostile intent. Another 160 drones dropped unspecified consignments, while approximately 72 transported narcotics, highlighting a dual threat of armament and smuggling.





The pace of intrusions remains alarming, with 12 incidents logged in January alone. Defence officials emphasise that surveillance forms the core objective for most drones. Pakistan appears to be mapping Indian Army deployments and movements, scouting potential infiltration routes for terrorists.





This pattern extends to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, where at least five drone sightings occurred over the past two weeks. In each instance, Indian anti-drone systems forced the drones to retreat across the border, demonstrating the effectiveness of current measures.





Recent hotspots include Kathua district on 20 January, the Ramgarh sector on 17 and 15 January, and two sightings in Rajouri on 13 January. A particularly bold incursion unfolded on 11 January, when five drones appeared simultaneously over Nowshera, Dharamsala, Reasi, Samba, and Poonch’s Mankote sector.





New Delhi has lodged formal protests via Director General-level hotline talks, condemning these violations of Indian airspace. In response, the Indian Army and Air Force are bolstering their counter-drone arsenal as a precautionary step.





Key procurements include indigenous handheld anti-drone jammers from defence firm IG Drones, tailored for rapid deployment. Additionally, the Army is acquiring 16 advanced anti-drone laser systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





These laser systems will fortify positions along the Pakistan border and the LoC, enhancing precision targeting capabilities. The move aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.





Operation Sindoor, the trigger for this escalation, disrupted Pakistani provocations, prompting Islamabad to pivot to asymmetric drone tactics. Sources warn that narcotics and arms smuggling via drones not only fuels terrorism but also tests India’s vigilance.





Indian forces remain on high alert, integrating radar upgrades, electronic warfare tools, and kinetic interceptors. Joint operations between the Army, Air Force, and Border Security Force have proven vital in neutralising threats.





The broader implications extend to regional stability. Persistent drone warfare risks miscalculation, potentially spiralling into wider conflict. India’s diplomatic channels continue to press Pakistan for restraint.





As border tensions simmer, India’s indigenous innovations offer a strategic edge. DRDO’s laser systems, for instance, promise non-explosive, silent neutralisation, ideal for sensitive frontiers. Procurement timelines are accelerating, with deployments expected soon. This reinforces India’s resolve to safeguard its skies against evolving hybrid threats.





Defence analysts view these developments as a litmus test for India’s multi-layered air defence grid. Success here could deter future aggressions and set precedents for countering drone swarms globally.





