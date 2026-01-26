



Paninian Aerospace, a dynamic start-up headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, has emerged as a key player in India's burgeoning defence innovation ecosystem.





Specialising in unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions, the company is at the forefront of developing indigenous decoys, cruise missiles, and loyal wingman drones.





These efforts align seamlessly with the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat banner.





Founded in 2020 by a team of aerospace engineers with prior experience at DRDO and HAL, Paninian Aerospace has rapidly scaled its operations.





The firm's 50,000-square-foot facility in Hyderabad's aerospace hub boasts advanced simulation labs, wind tunnels, and composite manufacturing units. This infrastructure supports rapid prototyping and testing, enabling the company to iterate designs swiftly in response to Indian Armed Forces' requirements.





At the heart of Paninian's portfolio are advanced decoy systems designed to counter modern air defence threats. These expendable aerial targets mimic the radar, infrared, and visual signatures of high-value assets like fighter jets or naval vessels. Employing chaff, flares, and electronic countermeasures, the decoys deploy from aircraft or ships to saturate enemy sensors, creating confusion during critical missions.





One flagship decoy variant, the PA-D100, integrates AI-driven manoeuvrability to replicate evasive tactics of Su-30MKI fighters. Tested successfully at the Pokhran range in 2025, it achieved a 95% success rate in deceiving S-400-equivalent radars. Priced at a fraction of imported alternatives, the PA-D100 offers cost-effective training and operational deployment for the IAF and Navy.





Shifting to offensive capabilities, Paninian is developing subsonic and low-supersonic cruise missiles under the PA-CM series. These air-launched weapons feature terrain-hugging navigation via INS/GPS aided by indigenous seekers. With ranges exceeding 300 kilometres, they target hardened infrastructure, drawing inspiration from BrahMos but optimised for swarm tactics and affordability.





The PA-CM200, a standout project, incorporates a turbofan engine co-developed with a Bengaluru-based partner. It boasts a circular error probable of under 5 metres, thanks to machine learning algorithms that adapt mid-flight to jamming. Live-fire trials off the Odisha coast in late 2025 demonstrated pinpoint accuracy against mock bunkers, positioning it as a viable alternative to foreign-sourced munitions.





Paninian's most ambitious endeavour is the loyal wingman programme, embodied in the PA-LW50 drone. This semi-autonomous UAV acts as a force multiplier for manned fighters like the Tejas Mk2 or AMCA. Capable of air-to-air combat, electronic warfare, and strike roles, it operates in swarms under human oversight via secure datalinks.





Equipped with a modular payload bay, the PA-LW50 carries beyond-visual-range missiles, anti-radiation seekers, or reconnaissance pods. Its composite airframe ensures low observability, while a hybrid propulsion system delivers endurance beyond 5 hours. Integration with IAF's IACCS network allows seamless teaming, enhancing situational awareness in contested airspace.





Development milestones include a first flight in March 2025 at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga. The drone executed autonomous formation flying with a surrogate Tejas, evading simulated threats. Paninian plans manned-unmanned teaming demos by mid-2026, aligning with DRDO's collaborative ecosystem.





Funding has been a cornerstone of Paninian's growth. The company secured ₹150 crore from iDEX in 2024, followed by private investments from Tata Sons and Adani Defence. These resources have accelerated certification processes under DGCA and CEMILAC, with production scaling targeted for 2027.





Challenges persist, particularly in engine technology and sensor miniaturisation. Paninian mitigates these through partnerships with GTRE for micro-turbofans and RPL for AI avionics. Supply chain localisation exceeds 85%, reducing import dependency amid global tensions.





Strategically, these platforms bolster India's deterrence posture. Decoys enhance survivability against PLA threats along the LAC, while cruise missiles extend strike depth into adversarial territory. Loyal wingmen address pilot shortages, enabling the IAF to maintain numerical superiority in high-intensity scenarios.





Paninian Aerospace exemplifies the private sector's rising role in defence indigenisation. With over 200 engineers and a pipeline of 10 projects, the firm eyes exports to friendly nations like Vietnam and the Philippines. As RFPs for next-gen systems emerge, Paninian is poised to secure major contracts, reshaping India's aerospace landscape.





Recent accolades include the 2025 DRDO Innovation Award and selection for the Champions Portal under Make in India 2.0. CEO Ravi Shankar Panini emphasised, "Our vision is affordable lethality through innovation, ensuring India's skies remain sovereign."





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







