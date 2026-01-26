



Bangalore based Nabhdrishti Aerospace, a promising jet engine start-up backed by Accel India and IIMA Ventures, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful maiden testing of its ND400 microjet engine.





Classified as a 400 N-class thruster, this compact powerplant underwent rigorous ground tests that validated its core performance metrics. The accomplishment marks a rapid stride in indigenous aerospace innovation, completed in just nine months from inception to initial validation.





The ND400 engine represents a breakthrough in microjet propulsion technology tailored for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and small manned platforms. With a thrust output of 400 Newtons, it offers high efficiency and reliability in a lightweight package, addressing critical needs in surveillance drones, target drones, and potentially loitering munitions.





Early test data indicates stable operation across a range of throttle settings, with promising specific fuel consumption rates that could enhance endurance for Indian defence applications.





This swift development timeline underscores Nabhdrishti's agile engineering approach, contrasting with traditional jet engine programs that often span years or decades.





The firm leveraged advanced simulation tools, additive manufacturing, and modular testing rigs to accelerate the process. Such efficiency aligns with India's 'Make in India' push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for high-end propulsion systems.





At the helm are co-founders with pedigrees from global giants: former engineers from General Electric (GE) and Rolls-Royce bring decades of expertise in turbofan and turbojet design. Their experience spans commercial airliners, military fighters, and missile engines, infusing Nabhdrishti with world-class know-how.





This blend of international exposure and local execution positions the start-up to tackle challenges like material durability under extreme temperatures and vibration-resistant combustors.





Funding from Accel India, a leading venture capital player in tech and deep-tech sectors, and IIMA Ventures, the investment arm of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, signals strong investor confidence. Accel's portfolio includes disruptive firms in aerospace and defence, while IIMA Ventures focuses on scalable innovations with national impact. This backing not only fuels R&D but also enables scaling towards production certification.





The ND400's success comes at a pivotal moment for India's aerospace ecosystem. Amidst DRDO's Kaveri engine revival efforts and HAL's jet trainer programs, private players like Nabhdrishti are filling gaps in small-thrust propulsion. The engine could integrate with indigenous UAVs such as the Rustom series or private ventures like ideaForge's Switch UAV, bolstering India's drone swarm capabilities for border surveillance and maritime patrol.





Testing was conducted at a certified facility in southern India, involving static runs that measured thrust, exhaust gas temperature, and rotor dynamics. No major anomalies were reported, with the engine surpassing preliminary design targets in start-up reliability and idle stability. Further endurance trials and flight integration tests are slated for the coming quarters, paving the way for technology transfer to OEMs.





Nabhdrishti's emergence highlights a burgeoning private defence start-up scene in India, spurred by liberalised FDI norms and iDEX initiatives. Competitors like DG Propulsion and start-ups under TDF schemes face similar hurdles, but Nabhdrishti's nine-month feat sets a benchmark. Government procurement interest could materialise through RFIs for micro-turbojets, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







