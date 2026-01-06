



The Pralay Missile System stands poised for induction into the Indian Armed Forces in 2026, following the anticipated completion of its user trials, as revealed by DRDO Chairperson Dr. Samir V Kamat during a recent podcast.





This development marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities, underscoring the nation's push towards self-reliance in strategic weaponry. Pralay, a solid-propellant quasi-ballistic missile, represents a leap forward in tactical surface-to-surface strike options, designed to deliver precision firepower deep into enemy territory.





Developed entirely by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pralay system draws its nomenclature from Hindu mythology, symbolising the 'Destructive Power of Lord Shiva'.





Conceived as a cannisterised, road-mobile platform, it bridges the gap between short-range ballistic missiles and conventional artillery, offering the Army enhanced battlefield flexibility. With a reported range exceeding 150 kilometres—potentially up to 400 kilometres in certain configurations—Pralay targets enemy airbases, logistics hubs, command centres, and radar installations with high accuracy.





The missile's quasi-ballistic trajectory sets it apart from traditional ballistic systems. Unlike purely ballistic missiles that follow a predictable parabolic path, Pralay incorporates advanced manoeuvring capabilities during its mid-course and terminal phases.





This feature, enabled by a ring laser gyroscope-based inertial navigation system coupled with GPS/NavIC satellite guidance, allows it to evade enemy air defences, making interception exceedingly challenging. Such agility renders it a potent weapon against integrated air defence networks in contested theatres like South Asia.





Propelled by a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, Pralay achieves speeds beyond Mach 5, ensuring rapid time-to-target. Its airframe employs composite materials for reduced weight and radar signature, further enhancing survivability.





The missile supports a modular warhead bay, accommodating high-explosive fragmentation, submunitions, or penetration variants weighing up to 70 kilograms. This versatility enables tailored responses to diverse tactical scenarios, from suppressing enemy artillery to disrupting forward operating bases.





A pivotal demonstration of Pralay's operational maturity came in 2025, when DRDO executed a successful salvo launch of two missiles in quick succession from a single mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.





This trial validated the system's ability to conduct rapid, multiple strikes—a critical requirement for saturation attacks against hardened targets. Conducted under simulated combat conditions, the launches confirmed launcher reloading efficiency and flight stability, paving the way for user trials involving the Indian Army.





Dr. Kamat's statement highlights 2026 as a watershed year for DRDO's missile portfolio. "Our Pralay Missile System user trial should be completed and induction should start," he affirmed, pointing to ongoing developmental trials that have already met key performance benchmarks.





Parallelly, production orders have been placed with private sector partners like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro, accelerating the transition from prototype to serial production. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering indigenous manufacturing ecosystems.





Induction of Pralay will bolster India's conventional deterrence posture, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. Its road-mobile erector-launcher (TEL) ensures high mobility, with the ability to disperse rapidly post-launch, complicating pre-emptive strikes.





Integrated into brigade-level formations, Pralay regiments could execute deep strikes in support of mechanised thrusts, complementing systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.





Technologically, Pralay's development leveraged lessons from earlier DRDO programs such as the Prithvi and Agni series. The solid-fuel propulsion technology, refined over decades, delivers consistent thrust without the logistical demands of liquid propellants.





Canisterisation minimises launch preparation time to under 30 minutes, enabling shoot-and-scoot tactics. Ongoing enhancements include extended-range variants and integration with unmanned aerial vehicles for real-time target updates, ensuring relevance amid evolving threats.





The system's progression reflects DRDO's maturing prowess in hypersonic and manoeuvring munitions. Successful night trials and electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) tests have already been accomplished, with user trials slated for early 2026 at army proving grounds.





These will involve live-fire against representative targets, assessing integration with command-and-control networks like the Army's Tactical Control System (TCS).





Economically, Pralay's induction promises to invigorate India's defence industrial base. With an estimated unit cost far below imported equivalents, it offers cost-effective firepower multiplication.





Production scaling could create thousands of high-skill jobs in aerospace composites, avionics, and propulsion sectors, while technology transfers to private firms like Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) enhance export potential under the Defence Export Promotion Organisation.





Geopolitically, Pralay strengthens India's strategic autonomy amid shifting alliances. As tensions persist in the Indo-Pacific, the missile deters adventurism by adversaries equipped with advanced anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) systems. Its non-nuclear role aligns with India's no-first-use policy, yet it imposes credible costs on escalatory actions, complementing nuclear triad developments.





Challenges remain, including the need for robust missile defence countermeasures and seamless joint-service interoperability.





DRDO's roadmap addresses these through simulations and networked firing modes. By mid-2026, initial squadrons are expected to achieve operational readiness, with full operational capability (FOC) projected within 18-24 months thereafter.





The Pralay Missile System's likely induction this year heralds a new era of tactical precision strike for the Indian Army. Dr. Kamat's optimism, backed by rigorous testing, positions 2026 as a defining chapter in India's missile odyssey, fortifying national security with homegrown lethality.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







