



India's ongoing campaign against Naxalite insurgency achieved another milestone in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, where security forces gunned down two Maoists during a fierce encounter in the northwest region's forested hills.





The clash erupted in the early morning hours as a joint team of security personnel launched an anti-Naxalite operation, acting on specific intelligence about Maoist cadres lurking in the area. A senior police official confirmed that the gunfight broke out amid dense terrain, a common tactic employed by insurgents to exploit natural cover.





So far, authorities have recovered the bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons from the encounter site. Intermittent exchanges of fire continued at the time of reporting, with operations ongoing to neutralise any remaining threats and secure the perimeter.





This incident underscores the relentless pressure mounted by security forces in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Bastar division districts like Bijapur, which remain hotbeds of Maoist activity. The forested expanse of Indravati National Park and surrounding areas has witnessed multiple such operations in recent weeks.





Just days prior, five Naxalites were eliminated in two separate encounters within Bijapur's Indravati National Park, elevating the toll to seven over three days. Those operations yielded a substantial haul, including AK-47 rifles, further crippling the insurgents' arsenal.





In a parallel success, top Maoist commander Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, with a ₹40 lakh bounty, was neutralised in Bijapur, following the elimination of CPI (Maoist) chief Basavaraju. Such high-value targets represent significant blows to the group's leadership structure.





Chhattisgarh has recorded 225 Naxalite deaths this year alone, with 208 in the Bastar division, reflecting intensified efforts by units like the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Encounters in Narayanpur, Sukma, and Kanker have similarly yielded results, including the deaths of women cadres armed with INSAS and .315 rifles.





Surrenders have surged alongside these operations, signalling ideological disillusionment among rank-and-file Maoists. In Sukma, 23 Naxalites with a cumulative ₹1.18 Crores bounty laid down arms, citing atrocities against tribals and internal strife. Across Bastar's five districts, 66 surrendered, 49 carrying ₹2.27 crore in rewards, bolstered by schemes like 'Niyad Nellanar' and 'Lon Varratu'.





Earlier in Narayanpur, eight Naxalites with Rs 30 lakh bounties, including Sukhlal Jurri and Hurra at Rs 8 lakh each, embraced rehabilitation, inspired by government policies. These defections, combined with encounters, have eroded Maoist morale in the Dandakaranya region spanning Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and borders with Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.





Tragically, security forces have paid a heavy price. In Bijapur, a DRG jawan was martyred and others injured in a Naxalite IED blast. ASP Akash Rao Giripunje succumbed to injuries from another Sukma blast during a foot patrol amid a Bharat Bandh call, prompting vows from IG Sundarraj P to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set an ambitious March 2026 deadline for wiping out Naxalism nationwide, praising forces for dismantling hideouts even during monsoons. He urged remaining cadres to surrender and join development initiatives, assuring rehabilitation fulfilment.





Beyond combat, infrastructure pushes aim to isolate insurgents. BSNL plans 4,000 mobile towers in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected zones to enhance connectivity, while economic ventures like Lloyds Metals' ₹40,000 crore investment in Gadchiroli promise 30,000 jobs, weaning locals from violence.





Parallel transformations inspire, such as ex-Naxalites in Jharkhand's Gumla turning to fish farming under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, removing the district from affected lists. Prime Minister Modi hailed this shift from "guns to gills" in Mann Ki Baat, spotlighting figures like Om Prakash Sahu.





Broader trends show Naxalism receding, with operations in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli killing four Maoists, including three women, near the Chhattisgarh border, and Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat neutralising four more. Andhra Pradesh accounted for three top leaders, while the NIA charged 17 in a 2024 CRPF camp attack.





The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill targets urban Naxalism, though criticised by Congress as draconian. US travel advisories highlight Maoist risks in central-eastern India, underscoring the persistent challenge amid India's assertive security posture.





These developments align with national self-reliance drives, from Balakot to Sindoor, doubling defence spending and boosting indigenous production. As encounters like Bijapur's persist, the Maoist footprint shrinks, paving the way for development in long-suffering tribal belts. Further updates from the site are anticipated as searches continue.





Based On PTI Report







