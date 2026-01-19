



Israel's government has voiced strong objections to the White House's announcement of a Gaza executive committee tasked with overseeing the next phase of post-ceasefire operations in the territory.





The committee, revealed on Friday, 16 January 2026, lacks any official Israeli representatives, featuring instead Israeli billionaire businessman Yakir Gabay alongside prominent figures from the United States and other nations. This development marks a rare public rebuke from Jerusalem towards its closest ally, Washington, amid the fragile transition following the Gaza ceasefire.





The Israeli statement, issued on Saturday, explicitly criticised the committee as “not coordinated with Israel and contrary to its policy,” though it offered no further elaboration on the precise objections.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the Foreign Ministry to engage directly with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address the matter, signalling an intent to realign the process with Israeli priorities.





This diplomatic outreach underscores the tensions as the ceasefire—effective since 10 October 2025—enters its second phase, focused on complex issues like Hamas disarmament and reconstruction.





Committee members announced thus far include two confidants of United States President Donald Trump, a former British prime minister—reportedly Tony Blair—a senior American general, and high-ranking officials from various Middle Eastern governments.





Yakir Gabay, the sole Israeli-linked figure, brings private sector expertise as a billionaire entrepreneur, but his inclusion has not quelled Jerusalem's concerns over the absence of state representatives. The White House frames this group as advancing a Trump-led “Board of Peace” vision, yet details on its full composition and mandate remain forthcoming.





Adding to the discord, Palestinian Islamic Jihad—Gaza's second-largest militant faction after Hamas—has also decried the committee's makeup, alleging it adheres to Israeli “specifications” despite Jerusalem's protests.





This dual criticism highlights fractures among stakeholders as the Trump administration pushes forward with its blueprint, which now emphasises a new Palestinian committee, international security deployment, militant disarmament, and rebuilding the war-ravaged enclave.





The first ceasefire phase prioritised hostage exchanges, Palestinian detainee releases, aid surges, and partial Israeli withdrawals, setting a tense backdrop for these escalations.





The episode reflects broader strains in United States-Israel coordination on Gaza's future, particularly as reconstruction efforts demand consensus amid ongoing security threats. Netanyahu's swift response to Rubio suggests bilateral talks could reshape the committee or its scope, potentially averting deeper rifts.





For observers of Middle Eastern geopolitics, this unfolding dispute illustrates the challenges of multinational oversight in a post-conflict landscape scarred by the deadliest Israel-Hamas clashes to date.





Agencies





