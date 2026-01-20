



US Senator Steve Daines, a key member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has wrapped up a highly productive three-day visit to India from 17 to 19 January.





His itinerary in New Delhi featured high-level discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside engagements with Indian parliamentarians and leaders from both US and Indian business sectors.





The US Embassy in Delhi highlighted the trip in a statement, underscoring its role in strengthening bilateral relations.





Reflecting on the outcomes, Senator Daines emphasised the reaffirmation of shared values and the strategic partnership between the two nations. He particularly championed the interests of Montana's pulse crop farmers, noting his appreciation for Minister Goyal's attentiveness to their concerns. Daines pledged to collaborate with President Trump to prioritise this issue moving forward.





US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, praised the visit's significance. He affirmed that senior US officials would make regular trips to India to elevate the partnership. Gor spotlighted Daines' deep Asia expertise and his instrumental meetings with officials and private stakeholders in advancing US-India ties.





Central to the discussions were expanding defence cooperation between the US and India. The talks addressed mutual initiatives to safeguard supply chains, reflecting growing alignment on security matters. Both sides stressed the pivotal US-India strategic partnership in upholding shared security and fostering a stable, open Indo-Pacific region.





Daines aligned his advocacy with the Trump Administration's priorities and Montana's economic needs. Montana leads US production of pulse crops, while India dominates global consumption. He pressed for favourable provisions in prospective trade agreements to support this vital sector.





The senator actively pushed to hasten negotiations for a fair, reciprocal bilateral trade deal. This effort aims to resolve longstanding trade imbalances and unlock new opportunities for American exporters, particularly in agriculture.





Engagements with business representatives formed a key pillar of the visit. Daines underscored vast potential for deeper collaboration on advanced technologies. He advocated expanding trade and investment links to drive prosperity across both nations.





The visit occurs amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where US-India defence ties have intensified. Recent milestones include joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and deals on advanced weaponry like drones and missile systems. Daines' interventions signal continued momentum under the Trump Administration.





On the trade front, pulse crops—such as lentils and chickpeas—represent a flashpoint. India's high import duties have long frustrated US farmers. Daines' direct appeal to Minister Goyal could pave the way for concessions in ongoing talks.





Broader economic dialogues touched on supply chain resilience, critical amid global disruptions. The US and India are aligning to reduce dependencies on adversarial nations, particularly in semiconductors, rare earths, and pharmaceuticals.





Daines' meetings with parliamentarians fostered people-to-people ties. These exchanges reinforced parliamentary support for enhanced cooperation, potentially smoothing legislative hurdles for future accords.





Business leaders from sectors like aerospace, IT, and renewables expressed enthusiasm. Opportunities in co-developing next-gen technologies, including AI-driven defence systems and space tech, emerged as focal points.





The visit aligns with Washington's 'India-First' pivot in Asia policy. It complements recent high-level summits and paves the ground for President Trump's anticipated regional engagements.





For Montana, the outcomes hold tangible promise. Easing access to India's market could boost exports by millions, sustaining rural economies dependent on pulse farming.





India benefits from fortified defence partnerships, aiding its military modernisation amid border challenges. Advanced US tech transfers support indigenous production goals under 'Make in India'.





Ambassador Gor's commitment to regular visits signals sustained diplomatic momentum. This could accelerate a comprehensive trade pact, long elusive despite iCET and other initiatives.





Daines departs with strengthened networks, poised to influence Senate deliberations on Indo-Pacific strategy. His advocacy exemplifies how US lawmakers bridge domestic priorities with global alliances.





The trip exemplifies pragmatic diplomacy, blending security, trade, and tech to counter shared threats and harness mutual growth.





