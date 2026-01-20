



The induction of two new Dornier 228 aircraft into the Indian Coast Guard on 19 January 2026 at Kanpur marks a significant enhancement of India’s maritime security and coastal surveillance capabilities.





Handed over by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), these aircraft represent the latest iteration of the proven Dornier platform, tailored specifically to meet the demanding operational profile of the Coast Guard in India’s extensive maritime domain.





These aircraft are equipped with a state-of-the-art glass cockpit, replacing older analogue instrumentation with fully integrated digital displays and avionics. This modern cockpit architecture reduces pilot workload, improves situational awareness, and supports safer, more efficient operations in complex maritime environments.





Enhanced navigation and communication suites enable more precise route planning, low-level flying over sea, and better coordination with surface units and shore establishments.





A key feature of the new Dornier 228s is the fitment of advanced surveillance sensors and a dedicated Mission Management System (MMS). The sensor package typically includes multi-mode maritime surveillance radar, electro-optical/infra-red (EO/IR) systems and Automatic Identification System (AIS) receivers, enabling detection, identification and tracking of vessels across wide swathes of the exclusive economic zone.





The MMS fuses inputs from all these sensors onto a single tactical display, allowing mission operators to build a coherent surface picture in real time.





The integration of these systems directly supports the Coast Guard’s primary task of maritime surveillance and patrol. With the new aircraft, patrols can be conducted over longer ranges with more accurate detection of suspicious movements, illegal fishing, contraband smuggling and other unlawful activities at sea. Rapid cueing of surface assets based on aircraft-generated data will improve interception times and strengthen deterrence across critical sea lanes and coastal approaches.





Search and Rescue (SAR) operations will also gain from the improved capabilities of the upgraded Dornier 228s. High-resolution sensors, better low-light performance and enhanced communications mean that distress signals, life rafts and small craft can be located more quickly in adverse weather or reduced visibility. The aircraft can rapidly relay precise coordinates and imagery to Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres and on-scene vessels, thereby shortening response times and increasing the chances of saving lives.





In addition, the new platforms will support pollution surveillance and marine environmental protection missions. Their sensors can detect oil spills, discoloured water and other indicators of marine pollution over large areas.





Continuous aerial monitoring enables early detection, assessment of spill extent and direction, and timely initiation of containment and clean-up measures. This contributes to safeguarding sensitive coastal ecosystems, fishing grounds and key economic infrastructure such as ports and offshore installations.





The new aircraft will be integrated into the Coast Guard’s existing fixed-wing fleet and are expected to operate from forward bases along the coastline and island territories. Their deployment will help close surveillance gaps, support joint operations with the Indian Navy and coastal police, and reinforce the multi-layered maritime security architecture that has evolved in recent years.





The enhanced reach and responsiveness provided by these aircraft will be particularly valuable in sensitive sectors such as the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and around the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.





This induction also aligns with broader national initiatives to strengthen maritime domain awareness and secure the country’s maritime interests amid increasing regional activity and complex security challenges.





By adding technologically advanced, multi-role surveillance aircraft to its inventory, the Indian Coast Guard is better positioned to deter threats, respond to emergencies, and provide a persistent presence over critical sea spaces. These platforms will therefore play a vital role in underpinning safety, security and environmental stewardship in India’s maritime areas for years to come.





