



Two Hyderabad-based space technology start-ups, TakeMe2Space and EON Space Labs, have successfully tested and integrated a 14-kilogram Earth observation mini-satellite named MOI-1, along with a miniature space telescope called MIRA, in Ahmedabad before shipping the payload to Sriharikota for an upcoming ISRO PSLV launch expected in early January 2026.





This achievement marks a significant milestone for India's burgeoning private space sector, demonstrating rapid development of affordable, high-performance satellites capable of serving both commercial and defence applications over a projected lifespan of three to five years.





The satellite will operate in low Earth orbit at approximately 500 kilometres altitude, capturing multispectral data in nine spectral bands with a camera resolution of 9.2 metres and an 18.7-kilometre swath width.





The integration and testing occurred at Azista BST Aerospace in Sanand GIDC, Ahmedabad, where the payloads underwent rigorous environmental checks to ensure reliability in space conditions.





TakeMe2Space led the satellite development, completing the project in just six months at a total cost of around ₹2.5 crore—40 to 70 per cent lower than comparable global satellites that typically weigh 100 to 200 kilograms and take three to five years to build. EON Space Labs contributed the MIRA telescope, an indigenously developed electro-optical system meeting NASA-equivalent thermal-vacuum standards, marking their first satellite payload after three years of R&D focused on size, weight, and power efficiency.





MOI-1 features advanced onboard computing powered by an Nvidia GPU—the only foreign component—as well as an attitude determination and control system, reaction wheels, magnetorquers, and a 1.8-metre solar panel array for power generation. This setup enables in-orbit AI processing and data analysis, reducing the need to downlink raw images and making Earth observation more cost-effective for users.





Applications include agriculture monitoring, urban mapping, ship detection for maritime security, construction tracking, deforestation analysis, and greenhouse gas emission detection, with defence uses such as strategic surveillance.





The satellite forms the foundation of TakeMe2Space's MOI series, envisioned as next-generation orbital data centres supporting in-orbit computing and AI for businesses, researchers, and innovators accessible via their OrbitLab web console.





It will launch as one of about 18 co-passenger payloads on the PSLV from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, underscoring ISRO's strategy to integrate private sector contributions into national missions. Executives from both start-ups, including Rajagopalan from TakeMe2Space and Sanjay Kumar from EON Space Labs, oversaw the final preparations in Ahmedabad, highlighting the collaborative ecosystem driving India's space ambitions.





This development aligns with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and private participation in space, fostering dual-use technologies that bolster economic growth and national security. By prioritising local hardware over imports, the project exemplifies cost efficiencies and technological self-reliance, potentially paving the way for scalable constellations of mini-satellites.





As the payload awaits lift-off, it promises to democratise space data access for sectors ranging from academia to defence, reinforcing Hyderabad's emergence as a hub for space innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)









