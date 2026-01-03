



Pakistan's Air Force claims to have flight tested Taimoor air-launched cruise missile, on 3 January 2026.





This could be a Pakistani counteraction following DRDO's recent missile flight tests—most notably the K-4 SLBM on 25 December 2025.





It serves as a non-nuclear, variant based on the Ra'ad-II ALCM, with a 600 km range for conventional strikes against land and sea targets. Ra'ad series benefited from Chinese assistance in technology and.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi confirmed that this test represents a key milestone in bolstering the nation's aerospace and defence capabilities .Capable of striking land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometres, the Taimoor carries a conventional warhead.





Its state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system allows flight at very low altitudes, facilitating evasion of hostile air and missile defences.





This low-altitude profile, often described as terrain-hugging or sea-skimming, enhances the missile's survivability against advanced radar systems.





The precision-strike feature markedly improves the Pakistan Air Force's conventional deterrence and operational flexibility. Senior military officers, scientists, and engineers witnessed the launch, underscoring collaborative efforts in its development.





​Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu congratulated the team, praising their professionalism and commitment to technological self-reliance.





He emphasised that such advancements reflect Pakistan's resolve for a credible deterrent amid evolving regional security challenges.





President Asif Ali Zardari commended the Air Force, noting the test as evidence of national capability and institutional expertise. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation and the Air Force on this indigenous achievement.





​The Taimoor builds on Pakistan's defence industry progress, highlighting innovation and maturity in missile technology. Earlier displays at events like IDEAS 2024 showcased variants with a 290 km range, INS/GNSS guidance, and compatibility with JF-17 fighters.





​Specifications for export models include a length of 4.38 metres, weight of 1,100 kg, and wingspan of 3.2 metres. Deployable from fighter aircraft, it enables stand-off strikes from within Pakistani airspace, avoiding enemy defences.





This capability strengthens strike operations against high-value targets, both strategic and tactical.





In stark contrast, reports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlight tensions between the Pakistan Army and local villagers.





Villagers in Bajaur’s Khar tehsil accused security forces of shelling homes and mosques, violating a peace pact. Protests erupted as locals decried the attacks during anti-terror operations, endangering women, children, and the elderly.





Leaders from PTI, ANP, and Bajaur Aman Jirga, including Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, condemned the shelling as a breach of the 14 August agreement.





That pact assured no civilian targeting in operations around Mamund tehsil.





Demonstrators blocked highways for hours, demanding protection and cessation of indiscriminate fire.





Authorities assured the jirga that future operations would spare civilians, but scepticism persists among residents. Such incidents fuel alienation in the tribal areas, often justified as counterterrorism but criticised as excessive.





Similar reports from Balochistan detail civilian deaths from drone strikes and shelling in areas like Khuzdar.





These events juxtapose Pakistan's military technological triumphs with internal security challenges.





​Based On PTI Report







