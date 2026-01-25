



TATA Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin broke ground in December 2025 on a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bangalore, dedicated to servicing the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and its related variants.





This marks India's first depot-level hub for the aircraft outside the United States and Europe, positioning Bangalore as a pivotal node in global C-130 sustainment. Operated by TATA, the facility builds on their joint venture, TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL), which recently delivered its 250th C-130J empennage.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently flies 12 C-130J-30s, renowned for high-altitude operations at sites like Daulat Beg Oldi and Nyoma, the world's highest military airfields. Previously, heavy maintenance required shipping aircraft abroad, leading to extended downtime; the new hub will handle depot-level checks, component overhauls, structural restorations, avionics upgrades, and advanced testing domestically. This will sharply enhance IAF readiness and cut logistical costs.





Lockheed Martin executives hailed the project as a cornerstone of their seven-decade partnership with India. Frank A. St. John, Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer, stated it brings world-class sustainment to India while opening doors for regional and global C-130 operators. Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, emphasised its role in bolstering response times and security across the Pacific.





The facility integrates into Lockheed Martin's global Certified Service Centres network. It launches with C-130J support but will expand to KC-130J tankers and legacy C-130 B-H models, creating a comprehensive service for over 560 C-130Js worldwide that have logged more than three million flight hours. Construction completes by late 2026, with the first IAF aircraft arriving in early 2027.





The hub's ambitions extend far beyond India, poised to serve C-130 fleets throughout the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Indo-Pacific regions.





Seven MENA nations already operate C-130Js, including Egypt, which joined as the 23rd global operator in 2024 with new C-130J-30s alongside its vast C-130H fleet. Indo-Pacific users encompass Australia, Bangladesh, India, South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and potential newcomers like Singapore and Thailand. Bangalore's central position in the Indian Ocean Region offers shorter transit times than US or European centres, enhancing operational tempo for these allies.





This regional role aligns with surging demand; Lockheed Martin eyes further Indo-Pacific sales amid security challenges, while MENA operators leverage the C-130 for peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and combat delivery.





By reducing dependency on distant facilities, the hub fortifies fleet availability during crises, from disaster relief to maritime patrols. Tata CEO Sukaran Singh described it as a testament to India's defence ambitions, fostering innovation and global competitiveness.





The facility strengthens US-India defence ties, with Lockheed's 30-year Indian footprint now evolving into exportable expertise.





As Indo-Pacific tensions rise and MENA stability demands versatile airlifters, Bangalore emerges as a sustainment anchor, ensuring C-130s remain mission-ready for collective security. This venture not only secures India's fleet but elevates its aerospace stature on the world stage.





Agencies







